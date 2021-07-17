Saturday's Tourists Game against the Drive Postponed

ASHEVILLE- Saturday night's contest between the Asheville Tourists and the Greenville Drive has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled to Sunday as part of a double-header. Game one of Sunday afternoon's twin bill is slated to begin at 1:05pm and both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game can exchange them for a ticket to any future 2021 Asheville Tourists home game. The Tourists remain home next week. The Hickory Crawdads will come to McCormick Field for a six-game series that begins on Tuesday night.

