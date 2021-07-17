Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 17)

The Dash take on Bowling Green for the fifth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EST.

Winston-Salem Dash (26-38) vs. BOWLING GREEN HOT RODS (43-21)

RHP Johan Dominguez (3-4, 4.82 ERA) vs. LHP Jacob Lopez (2-1, 2.82 ERA)

7:35 p.m. EST - Bowling Green Ballpark (Bowling Green, KY)

Game #65

DASH GRAB EARLY LEAD, LOSE FOURTH STRAIGHT

Despite grabbing a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Dash coughed up seven straight runs en route to an 11-4 loss at the hands of the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Winston-Salem struck first after a Yoelqui Cespedes base hit gave way to a Yolbert Sanchez homer, giving the Dash an early 2-0 edge. As they have been all series, Bowling Green was quick to answer, evening the game at two apiece in the home first after RBI knocks from Curtis Mead and Blake Hunt.

The game was broken open in the second, as the Hot Rods reeled off five straight runs, punctuated by an Evan Edwards three-run bomb that gave Bowling Green a commanding 7-2 lead. The Dash added runs later in the third and ninth via a Duke Ellis homerun and Luis Curbelo RBI double but were unable to dig themselves out of the early hole.

Michael Mercado earned the win for Bowling Green, his first MiLB win in over three years. Ryan Williamson fired 2.2 perfect innings out of the bullpen, striking out six to tie his career high.

FROM THE LAND DOWN UNDER TO KY

Jacob Lopez makes his ninth start and 13th appearance of the season Saturday for Bowling Green as one of the top strikeout pitchers in the league. Lopez, who ranks third in the High-A East in strikeouts with 70, has tossed just 44.2 innings to reach the lofty total, trailing just Cade Cavalli (Wilmington) and Jay Groome (Greenville) for the league lead.

While many were left without baseball during the cancelled 2020 season, the southpaw honed his skills in the Australian Baseball League, starring for the Perth Heat. The Heat were unable to claw past the wild-card round, but Lopez brought his swing-and-miss stuff back stateside. The southpaw's strikeout percentage (37.2%) and K/9 (14.1/9) are the highest of his career, while Lopez is on pace for a career best ERA (2.82).

Despite being used primarily as a starter, Lopez has also locked down two saves in two chances this year, showing the ability to pitch in any role.

OUR BOY ELOY

After being assigned to Winston-Salem on July 9 for a rehab assignment, Eloy Jiménez showed no signs of rust in his second career stint with the Dash. In his 2021 rehab debut, Jiménez finished 2-4 with a homer and two RBIs, slugging a 377-foot big fly to help lead the Dash to a 9-6 win. In his second game, Jiménez reached base three times and scored a run while playing in left field during the Winston-Salem win.

Jiménez's second trip to Camel City was a short one, as Eloy was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte after the conclusion of the Dash-Crawdads series on July 11.

THE FUTURE MEMBERS OF THE DASH AND THE WHITE SOX

With the first ten rounds of the MLB Draft in the books, the Chicago White Sox selected eight pitchers and two positions players. Chicago's first round pick (22nd overall) was high school infielder Colson Montgomery from Southridge (IN) High School. Montgomery, who committed to Indiana University for both baseball and basketball, was the first prep player selected by the White Sox in the first round since 2012. The only other position player taken was Wes Kath, a third baseman from Desert Mountain (AZ) High School in the second round (57th overall).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem and Bowling Green both send their game one starters to the mound for the second time Sunday, with Ryan Newman handing the ball to Taylor Varnell for the lefty's 11th start of the year. In his first start against Bowling Green. Varnell allowed a season-high four earned runs in five innings, striking out seven and walking none.

The Hot Rods turn to Jayden Murray for the second time this series Sunday. The right-hander improved upon his already sterling totals in his first start against the Dash, lowering his ERA to a league-best 1.72 after five innings of one-run baseball. Murray also notched his seventh win in the effort, the most by any pitcher in the High-A East.

