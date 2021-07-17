Free Tickets for Kids this Week with the Cyclones

July 17, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Starting Sunday, July18th and running through Sunday, July 25th the Cyclones will be celebrating "We <3 Baseball" week presented by MLB Network. What does that mean? Let us explain?

- All week long any child under the age of 16 who shows up wearing their baseball / softball uniform or even just your favorite Mets shirt. The offer is valid at the Maimonides Park Box Office Only. And valid with the purchase of an adult ticket.

- All Cyclones games will be streamed FOR FREE on MiLB.TV starting Friday and running through Sunday the 18th. Fans will need to register on MiLB.com, but will then be able to watch for free on any platform.

- Starting Tuesday, July 20th and running through Sunday, July 25th every kid 16 & under will receive an MLB Network reusable tote bag.

- Starting Monday, July 19th and running through Friday, July 23rd we will be doing daily social giveaways with items including Noah Syndergaard signed baseball, Jeff McNeil signed baseball, Jake Mangum "Hit King" Bobblehead, Polar Bear Pete Alonso Bobblehead and more.

- Cyclones memorabilia - including game-worn jerseys - will be available for auction through the Live Source App.

And finally, we will be auctioning off game-worn and signed camouflage cleats from Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez - worn on June 1st at Jersey Shore. The proceeds of this auction will benefit Steel Hearts, a charity that is near and dear to Cyclones pitcher Cam Opp.

Founded by two graduates of the United States Military Academy in 2014, Steel Hearts has raised and donated over $200,000 and brought attention to dozens of scholarships, memorial funds, and veteran organizations.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.