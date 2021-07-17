Drive Game Postponed
July 17, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release
Greenville, S.C. - Inclement weather in the Asheville area forced the postponement of the Greenville Drive's Saturday evening contest against the Asheville Tourists.
The game will be made up tomorrow, Sunday July 18, as part of a doubleheader beginning at 1:05 at McCormick Field. Both games will be seven inning affairs.
