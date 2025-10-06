Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Full Match Highlights: Berhalter TWO GOLAZOS!

Published on October 5, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video













Major League Soccer Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.