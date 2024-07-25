ValleyCats Sweep Aigles in Sudden Death Walk-off Victory

July 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (35-28) swept the Trois-Rivi è res Aigles (33-29) on Thursday in a 4-3 Sudden Death victory in 11 innings at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Trois-Rivi è res blinked first in a pitchers' duel. Raphael Gladu doubled against Easton Klein in the seventh. Dalton Combs then walked. Luis Curbelo bunted, and reached on a 1-6 fielder's choice as Combs advanced to third. Curbelo went to second on a throwing error from Chris Burgess. Rodrigo Orozco walked to load the bases. Willie Estrada delivered a two-run single to put the Aigles on top. 2-0.

Tri-City stormed back in the ninth. Dylan Broderick worked a walk off Yunior Thibo. Down to their final strike, the ValleyCats tied the game, 2-2, thanks to the seventh home run of the year from Oscar Campos.

Tucker Smith fired eight scoreless frames in a no-decision effort. He surrendered three hits, and struck out six.

Klein received a no-decision. He hurled seven innings of two-run ball, yielding three hits, and four walks while striking out three.

Curbelo was the free runner at second in the 10 th. Brendon Dadson laid down a sac bunt against Gino Sabatine, and Curbelo moved to third. Orozco picked up an RBI groundout to pull the Aigles ahead, 3-2.

Ryan Cash was the ghost runner at second in the bottom of the 10 th. Bradley Roberto delivered a pinch-hit RBI single off Kosei Naito to make it a 3-3 affair.

Tri-City opted to hit in the 11 th. Broderick was the free runner at first. Ian Walters and Cash hit back-to-back singles against Hernando Mejia to load the bases. Demias Jimerson poked a pinch-hit walk-off RBI single to provide the 'Cats with a 4-3 win in Sudden Death.

Tri-City goes on the road to face the Ottawa Titans on Friday, July 26 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL (11) | TRI-CITY 4 | TROIS RIVIÈRES 3

Time of Game: 2:55

Attendance: 3,844

