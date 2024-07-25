Grizzlies Win in Extras, Sweep Slammers

July 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies scored four runs in extra innings Thursday to sweep the Slammers.

Joliet (27-36) broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run to left field by Matthew Warkentin, taking a 1-0 lead.

Gateway (37-25) came close to responding in the top of the sixth when Cole Brannen led off with a bunt single and stole second base during the next at bat. He advanced to third on an Abdiel Diaz groundout, but Slammers starter Geno Encina forced a Gabe Holt flyout to center field to end the threat.

The Grizzlies broke through the next inning, though, tying the game in the top of the seventh when Peter Zimmerman hit his own solo shot to left to make it 1-1. David Maberry followed Zimmerman with a double down the left field line, advancing to third base on D.J. Stewart's groundout to first base.

Encina once again held the visitors back, getting the final two outs of the inning to maintain the tied ballgame. Neither team scored in the final two innings of regulation, sending the game to extra innings.

Kyle Gaedele started as the runner at second base for Gateway, advancing to third on Edwin Mateo's leadoff bunt single. Cole Brannen brought Gaedele home with a single to right field, giving the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead.

Mateo scored on a groundball to second base by Abdiel Diaz, then Gabe Holt doubled to left-center field, scoring Brannen and Diaz. Leoni De La Cruz stopped a late rally by Joliet in the bottom of the tenth, clinching a 5-1 victory for the visitors.

Geno Encina threw seven innings for the Slammers, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out two batters. Deylen Miley started for Gateway, surrendering four hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out nine in six innings pitched.

Joliet will look to break its five-game losing streak tomorrow, July 26, as the team travels to Crestwood to face the Windy City ThunderBolts.

Baseball will return to Slammers Stadium on Tuesday, July 30, for AI Takes Over the Ballpark Night against the Washington Wild Things. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

