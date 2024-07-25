Washington Quells Lake Erie's Late Threats, Crushers Drop Series

Washington, PA - The Lake Erie Crushers (38-25) were stifled in Thursday's series finale against the Washington Wild Things (41-21). With the 4-2 loss, they fall to 3.5 games behind in the Frontier League West.

The home run ball had been the defining factor in the series leading into the finale. Thursday proved no different early on.

RF Jack Harris popped his 6th home run of the season in the top of the 2nd to open the scoring. Harris now has a hit in 15 of his last 18 games dating back to July 2nd.

In the bottom of the 4th, the Wild Things tied the game with a solo homer off the bat of LF Wagner Lagrange. It was the first hit of the game off RHP Pedro Echemendia. The next batter, 1B Tyreque Reed, hit a ground rule double, but Echemendia got the next two outs to keep the score 1-1.

In the top of the 6th, SS Jarrod Watkins remained white hot at the plate with a leadoff triple. Watkins scored on a wild pitch moments later to give the Crushers a 2-1 lead. Watty just continues to keep hitting. His hit streak is now at five games with three extra base hits in that span.

The Wild Things responded with a big triple of their own in the bottom half. 3B Tommy Caufield drove in CF Caleb McNeely with his own three-bagger. Lagrange got back in the "in play (runs)" category with a go-ahead double, his second RBI of the game.

LHP Cal Carver entered the game with runners on the corners and nobody out. Echemendia's night was going well until he faced the order for the third time. His final line: 5+ IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K on 73 pitches.

Carver battened down the hatches and got the first two batters to strike out, however, RF Brian McIlwain played spoiler and drove in a run with an RBI double. It was the 5th hit of the inning (four coming off Echemendia), and Washington came out of the inning with a 4-2 lead.

To lead off the top of the 7th, 2B Alberti Chavez laced a single into right field. It was his second base hit of the day and secured his second straight multi-hit game since joining Lake Erie. The Crushers loaded the bases with one out, but Washington's RHP Christian James came in and struck out the next two batters to maintain their 4-2 lead.

Washington's closer, RHP Gyeongju Kim came in for the second straight game in the 9th and recorded the save, securing the series win for the Wild Things in the process.

Echemendia falls to 2-3 on the season and the Crushers are now just 1-5 after the All-Star break.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Lake Erie Crushers 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 6 1

Washington Wild Things 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 X 4 10 0

The Crushers will head off to Evansville, Indiana to take on the Otters tomorrow, July 26th at 7:35pm EST. You can catch the action on FloBaseball.tv.

