FL Recap

July 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







CAPITALES TAKE ADVANTAGE OF JACKALS' MISCUES, WIN SERIES

PATERSON, NJ - The Québec Capitales won their series against the New Jersey Jackals on Wednesday by taking the second game at Hinchcliffe Stadium by a final of 8-4.

The Capitales (40-22) took advantage of several miscues by New Jersey (20-41) to pad their lead. Québec got their first run in the second inning as a result of an error by the Jackals' first baseman. In the fourth, C Anthony Quirion singled home two runs to put the Capitales up 3-0. 2B Jesmuel Valentin then knocked in Quirion with a triple and scored himself on a wild pitch to increase the lead to five. The Jackals scored in the fifth and seventh, but another wild pitch gifted Québec another run in the eighth. After New Jersey brought in a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth, the Capitales put the finishing touches on their win with RBIs from DH Justin Gideon and LF Tommy Seidl. RHP Abdiel Saldana earned the win while RHP Reinaldo De Paula took the loss for New Jersey.

The Capitales will have an opportunity to sweep the Jackals in the finale on Thursday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM EDT.

WILD THINGS CLOBBER CRUSHERS FOR 40TH WIN

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things took down the Lake Erie Crushers 5-1 at Wild Things Park on Wednesday evening.

After dropping the opener on Tuesday, the Wild Things (40-21) got the win against the Crushers (38-24) while reestablishing a 2.5-game lead at the top of the Frontier League West division. After Lake Erie took the initial lead in the second inning on an error, the Washington outfielders proceeded to put on a power display, beginning with a solo homer from CF Caleb McNeely in the third. LF Brandon McIlwain homered in the fifth to give the Wild Things their first lead of the game; McNeely crushed his second home run later in the inning, a three-run shot, to push the lead to 5-1. The Washington bullpen was able to keep the Crushers off the board, with four relievers covering four innings of shutout ball. RHP Zach Kirby earned the win for Washington after surrendering just one run on four hits. RHP Matt Mulhearn took the loss.

The Wild Things and Crushers will play a rubber game on Thursday to determine the series winner. First pitch is at 7:05 PM EDT.

VALLEYCATS TAKE SERIES WITH ONE-HIT SHUTOUT

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats dominated the Trois-Rivières Aigles to the tune of a 3-0 shutout at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday.

With the win, Tri-City (34-28) now holds a half-game lead in the East division standings. The ValleyCats snatched the lead in the third inning on a sacrifice fly, immediately followed by an RBI single from RF Dylan Broderick. 2B Elvis Peralta Jr. plated another run in the fourth with an RBI base hit of his own, putting the Tri-City lead at 3-0. The Aigles (33-28) could not get anything past the ValleyCats, save for a single in the first inning. RHP Arlo Marynczak and RHP Nathan Medrano combined for 11 strikeouts while allowing one hit, earning the win and the save, respectively. RHP Mitchell Miliano took the loss for Trois-Rivières.

The ValleyCats will attempt to complete the series sweep on Thursday. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT.

GRIZZLIES SWEEP WEATHER-DELAYED DOUBLEHEADER

JOLIET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies earned the series victory against the Joliet Slammers after taking both games of a weather-delayed doubleheader on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies (36-25) and Slammers (27-35) had play suspended in their first game on Tuesday, forcing them to complete it on Wednesday along with the scheduled middle game. The game picked up in a 0-0 tie with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. In the fifth, Gateway put two runs on the board with back-to-back RBI singles from 2B Tate Wargo and C Jose Alvarez. Joliet took a run back in the sixth, but the Grizzlies maintained the lead and scored three more runs between the seventh and eighth to make it 5-1. Alvarez ended the game with a team-high two RBIs while going 2-for-4 at the dish. RHP Alvery De Los Santos earned the win for Gateway while LHP Zach Grace took the loss.

The second contest was played as a standard seven-inning doubleheader, with Gateway seizing the lead in the first on an RBI base hit from 3B DJ Stewart. The Slammers came back in the bottom half, tying the game at 1-1. The game remained even until the sixth when a wild pitch gave the Grizzlies a one-run advantage. CF Edwin Mateo gave Gateway an insurance run in the seventh, crushing a solo homer to put the Grizzlies up 3-1. RHP Tyler Cornett struck out six in his six-inning start for the win while LHP Leoni De La Crux picked up the save. RHP Zac Westcott took the loss for Joliet.

The series will conclude on Thursday at Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet, with the Grizzlies looking to complete the sweep. First pitch is at 7:35 PM EDT.

Y'ALLS RACK UP 14 HITS TO DEFEAT OTTERS

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls' offense carried them to a 9-6 victory over the Evansville Otters on Wednesday night.

Florence (28-34) registered 14 hits, including five for extra bases, against the Otters (24-39). The win also saw the Y'alls climb one spot in the standings after Joliet lost two games in one day. Evansville struck first, taking a 1-0 lead after a wild pitch in the first inning. 1B Dalton Davis brought the game back to a tie with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning, his first of the season. 2B Langston Ginder piled on in the second, blasting a three-run bomb to give Florence a 4-1 lead. The Y'alls picked up two more in the third and three more in the fifth and carried a five-run lead into the ninth. The Otters managed to plate two runs to come to within three in the final frame but were unable to complete their comeback. RHP Blake Loubier earned the win in relief while RHP Ross Thompson picked up the save. RHP Terance Marin took the loss for Evansville.

The Y'alls will look for the series sweep on Thursday. First pitch for the finale from Thomas More Stadium will be at 6:44 PM EDT.

TITANS, BOULDERS SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER

PONOMA, NY - The Ottawa Titans and the New York Boulders split their twin billing on Wednesday night at Clover Stadium.

Both games were turned into nine-inning affairs and were spread out throughout the day after a rainout on Tuesday. The first game turned into a pitchers' duel, with neither side able to score until the Titans (35-25) broke the tie in the sixth inning with a solo homer from RF Jackie Urbaez. The Boulders (36-25) knotted things up on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning, but 1B Jamey Smart's solo blast in the seventh put Ottawa back on top 2-1. The Titan bullpen did an excellent job against the powerful New York lineup, as three relievers combined to allow just one hit across the final three innings to secure the win. LHP Bryan Pena earned the win with a nine-strikeout performance while RHP Erasmo Pinales picked up his 16th save of the season. RHP Erik Stock took the loss.

The Boulders turned things around in the second game, scoring nine runs in the first two innings to put the Titans on the defensive. RF Jake Reinisch opened the scoring with a three-run blast in the bottom of the first and then doubled the lead by himself with a three-run double in the bottom of the second. The Titans cut into the deficit in the third, scoring two runs to cut the lead to 9-2. 1B Chris Kwitzer put the lead back at nine with a two-run homer in the fourth. The Titans made multiple rally attempts to try and overcome the early New York lead but were unsuccessful, only scoring one run after the fifth inning to fall 11-5. RHP Garrett Cooper got the win for the Boulders while LHP Tyler Jandron took the loss.

The two sides will play a rubber game to complete the series on Thursday. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 11:00 AM EDT.

THUNDERBOLTS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts took down the Schaumburg Boomers 6-3 at Wintrust Field on Wednesday night.

The win marks three straight for the ThunderBolts (24-38), who have only lost once since the All-Star break. RF Kingston Liniak kicked things off for the Bolts in the second inning with a solo homer, but Schaumburg (33-28) managed three runs in the bottom half to go up 3-1. After getting one back in the fourth, Windy City managed three runs on three base hits, including another RBI from Liniak, to take a 5-3 lead. SS Henry Kusiak put the game away for the T-Bolts in the eighth with an RBI single that made it 6-3. RHP Dan Brown earned the win in relief for Windy City while RHP Tyler LaPorte picked up the save. RHP Hambleton Oliver got tagged with the loss out of the Boomer bullpen.

The ThunderBolts and Boomers will pick up Tuesday's suspended game on Thursday at 4:35 PM EDT, which is in the fifth with the ThunderBolts leading 4-2. The series will conclude with a seven-inning contest immediately following the conclusion of the suspended game.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2024

FL Recap - FL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.