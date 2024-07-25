New England's Tommy Kretzler Helps Team to Victory

AUGUSTA, NJ- Tommy Kretzler went 3 for 5 with two doubles to give New England a 5-1 victory over Sussex County on Thursday night at Skylands Stadium. The Knockouts boasted their record to 21-40 while the Miners slipped to 23-39.

Prior to the game, New England skipper Jerod Edmondson spoke about the newest Knockout right-handed pitcher Michael Quigley. "Really live and electric arm, great stuff. Just getting him in there, getting him comfortable, finding out what his role is going to be just like any of the young guys and I really think he is going to help us."

Brady West spoke about his two doubles on Tuesday night and if he was looking for a specific pitch during those at-bats. "Not necessarily, no. As a hitter sometimes when things are getting a little worried you've got to sit and wait for your pitches and sometimes you just feel confident and see it like a beach ball. On Tuesday, it was one of those nights where I put a good swing at a pitch and felt confident with it."

New England starting pitcher Trevor Anibal pitched three outstanding shutout innings, only allowing a hit and a walk while striking out a batter. Mike Mckenna earned his first win of the season in relief, bringing his season record to 1-0. He pitched 2.1 innings, allowing only a walk and striking out a batter. Sussex County's starting pitcher, Jose Ledesma Jr. took the loss, bringing his season record to 4-7. He pitched 5.1 innings, giving up nine hits, four runs (two earned), walking two, and striking out three batters.

Austin White wasted no time as he connected with the first pitch of the game for a double to right field, marking his 13th double of the season. Keagan Calero followed suit with a solid hit up the middle on a 1-2 count, bringing home the first run of the game. With one out, Kretzler stepped up and delivered a base hit to center field on a 0-1 count. Then, with two outs, Jake Boone came through, scoring the second run for New England on a RBI base hit as the Knockouts took an early 2-0 lead. The inning concluded with West hitting a fly ball to left fielder Gabriel Maciel for the third out.

After the game Coach Edmondson talked about his team scoring two runs in the first inning and to build confidence throughout the game. "Yeah, for sure obviously it was huge obviously we haven't played good the other day got beat we played great here when you come out and score first and get the lead and make everybody feel more comfortable is kind of ease into the game."

John Cristino walked to lead off the third, and with a 1-2 count, Kretzler made solid contact, sending the ball sharply towards the third base side. The hit caused the ball to roll into left field for a double allowing New England to have two runners in scoring position with nobody out. With one out and the infield playing in, Boone grounded out to third, keeping the runners in place. Subsequently, West grounded out to Hunter D'Amato at second, bringing an end to the top of the third inning.

The New England skipper spoke about the missed opportunity the Knockouts had in the third. "Yeah I mean, he [Jose Ledesma Jr.] executed some pitches in the spots that he needed to, to get some soft contact and ended up getting out of it but you know we kind of stuck in it, stayed on him, and scratched a few more across."

Evan Giordano of Sussex County hit a double that sailed over the head of Victor Castillo, marking the first hit of the game for the Miners in the bottom of the third. Despite this promising start, Anibal regained his composure and proceeded to retire the next three batters, leaving Giordano's lead-off double unconverted as the Miners missed a scoring opportunity.

Kyle Petri entered the game in relief in the top of the fourth inning. Cary Acton with one out hit a sharp base hit up the middle, and Oraj Anu followed with a well-placed base hit to right field. Gavin Stupienski then drew a walk, loading the bases. Mike McKenna took over on the mound for Petri. Alec Sayre hit a fly ball to the shortstop, J.R. DiSarcina, who was positioned in shadow centerfield. DiSarcina hesitated before releasing the ball, allowing Acton to score. Meanwhile, Anu seized the opportunity to make a run for third after the ball got away from Cristino. However, McKenna swiftly retrieved the ball and fired a throw to Giordano at third base, ending the inning.

On a 3-1 count, Boone came through with a solid base hit in the sixth inning. Atiles then stepped up and hit a sharp base hit to centerfield, advancing to second on a close play as he slid in just underneath the tag. With New England having two runners in scoring position and one out, and the infield playing in, DiSarcina hit a ground ball to shortstop. Fortunately for the Knockouts, the ball was underneath Acton's glove allowing two runs to score for New England. As a result both of those runs were charged on an error.

Jared Edmondson spoke about DiSarcina's insurance run in the sixth. "It was huge, anytime you get on in that situation and make it a little easier on the bullpen it was a big part of the game for sure."

In the bottom half of the seventh inning, Stupienski hit a single to right field. Brendan Bell entered the game as a pitcher, replacing Ben Seiler. He gave up a walk to Sayre but then managed to retire the next three hitters, leaving the Miners with two runners left on base.

The Knockouts managed to extend their lead in the ninth by executing a successful double steal, allowing White to score from third base.

New England's Kretzler delivered an impressive three-hit performance, while White and Boone each contributed two hits. Additionally, Keagan Calero and Atiles each secured one hit.

After the game Kretzler spoke about his three-hit game and specifically what kind of pitches he was looking for. "I was looking for either the cutter or the change up. I found that he threw the cutter for a strike early on in the count, so I was trying to get on-time for that."

Sussex County's Stupienski and Anu both put on a multi-hit display, while Acton, D'Amato, and Evan Giordano each managed to secure a hit.

After the game Kretzler also spoke about the win and a quick turnaround from a road game to a home game tomorrow night. "It's great, momentum is everything in this game. So, the more we can get going the more we can keep hunting in that playoff race."

New England returns to Campanelli Stadium tomorrow night, hosting the Jackals in game one of a weekend showdown. Tickets for the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

