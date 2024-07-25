Boomers Swept at Windy City

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers were swept by the Windy City ThunderBolts in a pair of games on Thursday night and the series as the late season frustrations continued with a 4-2 defeat in the continuation of a suspended contest and a 7-5 extra-inning loss in the second game.

Picking up in the top of the fifth in the resumption of Tuesday's suspended game neither team was able to score another run. The Boomers scored two in the first on Tuesday and Windy City countered with four in the bottom of the frame. Aaron Glickstein twirled four scoreless innings for the Boomers, striking out six.

The second game saw Windy City score in the first and open a 2-0 lead in the third before the Boomers plated four in the fifth. Schaumburg scored runs in just four innings of the series. Aaron Simmons led off the fifth with a double and scored the first run since the third inning on Wednesday when Brett Milazzo tallied an RBI single. Allante Hall pounded a two-out opposite field double to tie the game before Chase Dawson tripled him home and scored on an error. Windy City scored a run in the bottom of the inning and sent the game into extras by plating a run in the bottom of the seventh but left the bases loaded in the inning.

Dawson swiped third and scored on an error after starting as the tiebreaker runner in the eighth but the Boomers trapped runners at second and third. Windy City was able to tie the game in the bottom of the inning on a throwing error and won the contest when Ronnie Allen, Jr. connected on his first homer of the season, a two-run blast to notch his third walk-off hit.

The pitching staff struck out 38 batters in the series. Jacob Smith started the second game and left with the lead after allowing three runs in 5.1 innings, striking out seven. Simmons logged three hits with Hall tallying two in the defeat as the Boomers totaled nine.

The Boomers (33-30) will continue the roadtrip in the St. Louis area on Friday night with the first of three games against the Gateway Grizzlies, who are directly ahead of the Boomers in the wild card race. Schaumburg has yet to announce a starter but Gateway will send RHP RHP Teague Conrad (5-3, 3.77). Just 15 home dates remain on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

