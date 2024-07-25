Strong Pitching Hands Y'alls Winning Streak

July 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (29-34), presented by Towne Properties, rode the hot hand of starter Reed Smith to topple the Evansville Otters (24-40) 8-4 on Thursday night.

The right-hander tied the team's season-high for innings pitched in a 7.0 IP gem, allowing one run on four hits and striking out five.

The bullpen kept the game in check. Although reliever Darrien Williams struggled in the eighth with three runs coming home on four hits adding in a strikeout, the ninth was a done deal. All-star closer Ben Terwilliger shut down the Otters in the ninth retiring the side in order on just nine pitches.

The bats came alive twice scoring four runs in the first inning and four more in the third. Florence mustered just two hits in the final six innings, but the early jump was all the Y'alls needed.

Shortstop Ed Johnson led off with a single for the third consecutive game. Third baseman Brian Fuentes launched a first inning home run to start his 2-for-4 night with 2 RBIs. Left fielder Stephen Hrustich nabbed a 2-for-3 finish with 3 RBIs coming off of a two-run double and a sacrifice fly.

The Y'alls return on Firework Friday night to take on the Sussex County Miners in their only series against each other in 2024 with a 7:03 p.m. first pitch. It's Christmas in July, so the first 1,000 fans in attendance can enjoy a free Y'alls garden gnome featuring our mascot Y'all-Star in full uniform while also rocking a Santa Claus beard.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.