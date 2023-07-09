ValleyCats' Bullpen Falters Late in Rubber Game Loss to Titans

July 9, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (30-21) were defeated 8-4 by the Ottawa Titans (25-26) to conclude a three-game series on Sunday at Ottawa Stadium.

Ottawa opened the scoring for the third consecutive game against Tri-City. Rafi Vazquez issued a walk to Jackie Urbaez and hit Jason Dicochea with a pitch in the first. Jamey Smart followed suit with a three-run jack to pull the Titans ahead, 3-0.

The ValleyCats answered in the second. Jakob Goldfarb singled off Zac Westcott. Pavin Parks plated Goldfarb with a double. Lamar Briggs picked up an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Tri-City tacked on another run in the third. Jaxon Hallmark had an infield single. Ian Walters reached on an error from Broc Morenson, and went to third as Hallmark was thrown out at the dish 9-4-2. Cito Culver then lifted a sac fly to tie the game, 3-3.

Ottawa retook the lead in the bottom of the third. Smart worked a walk, and moved to third on a double from Sicnarf Loopstok. AJ Wright hit an RBI groundout to put the Titans on top, 4-3.

Vazquez received a no-decision. He tossed five frames, yielding four runs on three hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Robbie Merced began the seventh with a single. Chris Burica entered, and Merced stole second. Parks popped out to third in foul ground, and Merced moved 90 feet up. John Mead collected his first RBI as a ValleyCat with a sac fly to make it a 4-4 affair.

Westcott was handed a no-decision. He pitched six innings, giving up four runs, two earned on six hits, walking none, and striking out five.

The 'Cats first reliever of the contest in Coleman Huntley hit Jacob Talamante with a pitch in the bottom of the seventh. Talamante stole second, and came around on Smart's fourth RBI of the afternoon to provide Ottawa with a 5-4 lead.

The Titans extended their lead in the eighth. Mortenson singled off Greg Veliz, and swiped second. Jake Gitter walked, and Brandon Bannon was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Talamante reached on an RBI 6-4 fielder's choice. Afterward, Dicochea knocked in a pair with a single to give Ottawa an 8-4 advantage.

Gleyvin Piñeda (2-1) earned the win. He threw 0.1 scoreless innings, and retired the lone batter he faced as Hallmark popped out to end the top of the seventh.

Huntley (1-1) received the loss. He pitched two frames, allowing one run on two hits, walking none, and striking out none.

Tri-City baseball players Culver and Reymin Guduan along with Third Base and Bench Coach Thomas Incaviglia will be at the Frontier League All-Star game in Crestwood, IL. The 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game will be available to watch on Wednesday, July 12 at 7:30 PM EDT on the ValleyCat Network through our streaming partner FloSports | FloBaseball. Tri-City returns to "The Joe" to open a three-game series against the Evansville Otters on Friday, July 14. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT.

FINAL | OTTAWA 8 | TRI-CITY 4

W: Gleyvin Piñeda (2-1)

L: Coleman Huntley (1-1)

Time of Game: 2:19

Attendance: 1,580

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.