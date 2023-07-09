Grizzlies Take Rubber Game, Series from Joliet

Joliet, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies trailed 1-0 entering the top of the sixth inning in the rubber game of their weekend series against the Joliet Slammers, but roared ahead with four runs in the frame, then held the lead for a 5-2, series-clinching win at Duly Health and Care Field. With the victory, Gateway enters the all-star break with a 32-17 record, standing in first place in the West Division.

The game started out as yet another pitcher's duel between the two clubs- all-star left-hander Cole Cook (4-2) was able to work around a first-inning jam, then deny the Grizzlies any runs in the first five innings he threw. On the Gateway side, Joey Gonzalez (5-5) surrendered a run in the second inning on a leadoff walk, single, and sacrifice bunt, followed by a Tyler Depreta-Johnson RBI groundout for a 1-0 Slammers lead.

But Gonzalez would end up out-dueling the Slammers' ace in the contest, pitching into the seventh inning while allowing just one additional run and recording seven strikeouts. He left the contest in line for the win thanks to the Grizzlies finally breaking through offensively against Cook in the top of the sixth inning.

Andrew Penner led off by reaching second base on an error by Slammers third baseman Will Salas. Peter Zimmermann followed with a walk, and Abdiel Diaz loaded the bases on a bunt single. Cook then hit D.J. Stewart with a pitch to force home the tying run, and Clint Freeman looped a go-ahead RBI single to right-center to plate Zimmermann and give the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead. Mark Vierling would increase the lead to 3-1 on a sacrifice fly, and with two outs, Gabe Holt came up clutch with another RBI single to give Gateway a 4-1 cushion.

Both teams would score a single run in the late innings, with a two-out RBI single by Mike Falsetti in the seventh getting Joliet within 4-2, but an error in the eighth inning by the Slammers' Matt McGarry scoring Stewart from third base to re-establish the three-run lead. Josh Lucas then worked a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season, giving the Grizzlies the series victory on the road.

The Grizzlies will be back in action after the all-star break this Friday, July 14, when they host the Empire State Greys for a weekend series to kick off their second-half schedule. First pitch at Grizzlies Ballpark is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT.

