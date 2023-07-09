Boomers Head into Break on Winning Note

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers will head into the All-Star Break following a 5-1 homestand at Wintrust Field, recording a 9-4 victory over the Lake Erie Crushers in the rubber game on Sunday afternoon.

Lake Erie moved ahead 2-0 with single runs in the first and second. Quentin Selma gave the Boomers the lead in the third with one swing, driving a three-run homer over the wall in right to make the score 3-2 with his sixth of the year. Three more runs scored in the fourth on an RBI single from Zach Huffins, a sacrifice fly from Blake Berry and an RBI double from Chase Dawson. Lake Erie pulled within 6-4 behind a pair of runs in the fifth but Alec Craig notched a two-run single in the sixth to again make the margin four runs at 8-4. Craig added another RBI single in the eighth.

Every member of the lineup reached base at least once for the Boomers. Selma, Dawson and Craig tallied two hits apiece with Selma and Craig driving home three runs each. Antonio Frias started and struck out six in 3.1 innings. Cristian Lopez gathered his fifth win of the year by tossing 1.2 innings. Dylan Stutsman logged a pair of blank innings while Kristian Scott and Jake Joyce finished out the game with a scoreless inning each.

The Boomers (31-19) have four representatives in the All-Star festivities hosted by Windy City on Wednesday. The team will return to action at New Jersey on July 14. Visit boomersbaseball.com to secure your tickets to a game in the second half of the season or call 847-461-3695 to ensure you don't miss out on the fun.

