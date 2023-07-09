Wild Things Drop Middle Game Despite Late Fight

WASHINGTON, Pa. - While the power was out in parts of the park, the power didn't leave the bats as play continued at Wild Things Park in the weekend series. The Washington Wild Things (21-28) dropped the second of three games against the Sussex County Miners (28-19) to tie the series at one, 6-4.

Kobe Foster carried the Wild Things through five scoreless innings before having to be pulled in the sixth after giving up five runs. He took the loss, falling to 2-2.

Washington made the most out of a Sussex County error in the bottom of the first. Andrew Czech stroked a two-out RBI double to give the Wild Things an early 1-0 lead. More Wild Things two-out magic came about in the second inning. A few walks forced the bases loaded with the top of the order up. Scotty Dubrule beat out a chopper to shortstop to extend the Washington lead to 2-0.

The Wild Things managed to tack on another two-out score in the bottom of the fifth. An Anthony Brocato single and a Dubrule sacrifice bunt put the Wild Things in a good spot. Czech once again got the job done. He earned his second RBI of the night with a single up the middle. Washington was looking confident up 3-0.

The Miners began to turn the tide in the top of the sixth. Juwuan Harris led the inning with a solo home run over the left field fence. The rest of the lineup followed by example joining the scoring parade. Gavin Stupienski started off a streak of hits by ripping an RBI single. Will Zimmerman immediately followed with a triple that scored two more Sussex County runs. Willie Escala's RBI double was the final run-scoring play of the frame. Christian James, after coming on to face Escala, gave up the double and then struck two out to end the frame.

The top of the seventh started in similar fashion. An RBI single by Santana gave an extra run to the Miners for a 6-3 cushion. The Wild Things were able to get out of a jam with minimal damage keeping the game within striking distance.

The bottom of the eighth is when Washington made their push towards the lead. Tommy Caufield barreled a pitch that came within a few feet of a game-tying three run home run. Instead right fielder Edwin Mateo came down from a leaping catch against the wall holding Caulfield to a sac fly. The Wild Things continued to grind down the Sussex County bullpen working walks to load the bases. Unfortunately, the two-out magic didn't carry to the bottom of the eighth as Washington left all three stranded, trailing 6-4.

Washington found themselves in a golden situation to make something happen in the bottom of the ninth. With runners on second and third and only one out, Czech punched out and Melvin Novoa grounded out sharply to first.

Tomorrow the Washington Wild Things will look to gift their fans a series win on Christmas in July as part of a Kids Eat Free Sunday. First pitch against the Sussex County Miners is at 5:35 p.m.

