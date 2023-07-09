Crushers Drop First Half Finale

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Lake Erie Crushers saw an early 2-0 lead fade quickly on Sunday afternoon at Wintrust Field, as the dropped their final game before the All Star break to the Schaumburg Boomers, 9-4.

The loss for the Crushers (22-29) leaves them without a series victory on the road this season, while the victory for the Boomers (31-19) gives them four in six games against the Crushers this season.

Lake Erie stormed out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after Zach Racusin singled up the middle to bring Jack Harris home. They added to that in the top of the second when Sean Cheely sent a triple to right field that scored Jackson Pritchard.

However, the lead didn't last long, as the Boomers used the long ball to take the lead in the bottom of the third. Quentin Selma provided the fireworks with a three run homer to right to put the Boomers in the driver's seat.

Schaumburg added to that lead with a trio of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Zach Huffins stroked a RBI single to score John Fiorenza to start the scoring. Blake Berry brought Gaige Howard home with a sacrifice fly and Chase Dawson brought the final run of the inning home on a RBI double down the line in right.

The Crushers battled back with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. Kenen Irizarry brought in the first run on a RBI single to left to score Drue Galassi. Josh Rego's RBI single to left center scored Irizarry, but that was as close as the Crushers would get.

Alec Craig helped the Boomers pull away with a two run single in the sixth and and another run scoring single in the eighth.

Cristian Lopez (5-0) picked up the victory for Schaumburg after allowing a pair of runs on three hits through 1.2 innings of relief. Jonaiker Villalobos (0-2) took the loss for the Crushers after surrendering a trio of runs on three hits with three strikeouts over three innings of work.

Racusin paced the Crushers with a 3-for-5 performance.

The Crushers are now off for the Frontier League All Star Break and won't return to action until Friday, July 14. They'll play host to the Ottawa Titans at Mercy Health Stadium and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

