Wild Things Drop Series to Miners to End First Half

July 9, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things took the series loss with a 10-5 loss against the Sussex County Miners in the final game of their weekend series.

Starting pitcher Justin Showalter was jumped on early by the Miners and was only able to go 2.1 innings. He surrendered five runs on three hits, three walks and three hit batters.

In relief of Showalter, Stephen Knapp and Arrison Perez pitched 3.2 scoreless innings while striking out three to keep things close for the Wild Things through the middle innings.

The Miners were able to capitalize early on Showalter on a bases-clearing triple by outfielder Edwin Mateo. Then third-baseman Juan Santana hit a ball in play to bring Mateo home on an RBI groundout giving them a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the second.

When the Wild Things got their chances at the plate, Andrew Czech hit a leadoff double and then Tommy Caufield drove him in on an RBI single up the middle. Although the weather conditions were wet and rainy, the bats were steaming through the early innings in this one.

Anthony Brocato drew a leadoff walk to start things off and then Washington's three-hole hitter Wagner LaGrange delivered a two-run home run in the third. The bats kept it going the very next inning as Thomas Caufield hit a solo shot to get another one back for the Wild Things in the bottom of the fourth, putting them within one of the Miners.

Then, Andrew Czech hit another home run to tie the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth.

The Miners loaded the bases late, then after a brief rain delay, outfielder Jawuan Harris singled to bring in two for the Miners breaking the tie and giving them a two-run lead in the seventh. The Miners kept adding more runs in the late innings on a solo shot by designated hitter Oraj Anu and a two-run double by Juan Santana to extend their lead 10-5.

The Wild Things will look to get some rest during their four-day hiatus for the All-Star Break and then hit the road later this week for their Friday night matchup against the Florence Y'alls. First pitch is set for 7:03 p.m.

