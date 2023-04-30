Valenzuela Homers, But Loons Win

April 30, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela homered, but the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) won the final game of a six-game series, 5-2, at Parkview Field on Sunday in front of a season-high crowd of 4,656 fans.

Valenzuela finished the game 2-for-3 with a walk, and his solo blast marked his first of the year.

Fort Wayne starting lefty Miguel Cienfuegos tossed five quality innings on the bump, striking out four. Relievers Chris Lincoln and Ethan Routzahn each contributed scoreless innings as well.

Designated hitter Carlos Luis also reached three times, walking twice and singling in the ninth frame.

Fort Wayne jumped on the board in the second inning with a bases-loaded walk by second baseman Kervín Pichardo.

Great Lakes answered in the third with an RBI single by left fielder Damon Keith, who would later exit the game with an injury. The Loons bolstered that lead with two more runs in the top of the fifth.

The TinCaps got as close as 3-2 in the sixth after Valenzuela's solo homer, but the Loons put the contest away, amid rain in the late innings with two runs in the top of the eighth.

Fort Wayne left a season-high 14 runners on base, going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 2 @ Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Bodi Rascon

Captains Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Bally Live | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.