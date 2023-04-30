Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:10 PM Start)

Sunday, April 30, 2023lGame # 21

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l1:10 p.m.

Television: Dayton's CWl Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (13-6) at Dayton Dragons (7-13)

LH Ryan Webb (1-0, 3.00) vs. RH Jose Acuna (2-0, 2.70)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Lake County 5, Dayton 4. The Captains hit two home runs in the top of the eighth inning to overcome a 4-3 deficit to win. The Dragons left the bases loaded in the eighth and left a runner at second in the ninth as they went 2 for 13 with men in scoring position. Blake Dunn had another huge game for Dayton, connecting on an inside-the-park home run while reaching base four times. Michael Trautwein went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Dragons. Austin Callahan also had two hits including a double. All four Lake County wins in the series have been come-from-behind, one-run wins as the Captains scored late against the Dayton bullpen.

Team Notes

Over the last eight games, the Dragons have collected 77 hits, 57 runs, and 31 extra base hits including 13 home runs. Over that period (April 21-29), they lead the league in team batting (.266) by 22 points over the next closest team; lead the league in runs with 20 more than anyone else, lead the league in home runs, and their OPS of .859 is 151 points higher than any other team. Over those eight games, the Dragons have raised their team batting average from .177 to .216 and moved from last in the league in runs to second. They are also now tied for first in the MWL in home runs.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn has been one of the MWL's best players so far in 2023. He leads the MWL in on-base percentage (.534), ranks second in OPS (1.194), second in slugging percentage (.660), third in batting average (.377), second in stolen bases (11), tied for fourth in home runs (4), fifth in RBI (14), and tied for first in runs (15).

Dunn over his last nine games is 14 for 29 (.483) with six stolen bases and two home runs.

Austin Callahan over his last 11 games is 16 for 38, .421, with six doubles, one home run, and 11 RBI.

Mat Nelson is tied for second in the MWL in home runs with five.

Jack Rogers is tied for third in the MWL in extra base hits with nine.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, May 2 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (1-1, 3.07) at Lansing TBA

Wednesday, May 3 (11:05 am): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (1-2, 9.00) at Lansing TBA

Thursday, May 4 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-2, 4.11) at Lansing TBA

