South Bend Secures Series with Sunday Victory

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs secured the series finale with the Peoria Chiefs on Sunday, winning by a 7-4 final, an identical score from Saturday.

South Bend wasted no time getting the scoring started on Sunday. Lead-off batter Scott McKeon tripled into the right field corner. As he was streaking for third, the relay throw from Noah Mendlinger sailed over the head of Osvaldo Tovalin to allow McKeon to score.

In a pitching rematch from Tuesday, Cubs starter Richardo Gallardo was able to out-duel Peoria hurler Alex Cornwell. The early 1-0 cushion was more than enough for Gallardo. The right-hander turned in six scoreless innings and allowed just four hits.

The Cubs scratched two more runs to create some separation in the bottom of the third. McKeon collected his second triple in as many at-bats to plate Liam Spence and bolster the South Bend lead to 2-0. Two batters later, a Kevin Alcantara sac fly made it 3-0.

From there, Cornwell settled in. He was within an out of recording his second consecutive quality start, but a two-out single from Casey Opitz in the bottom of the sixth scored Kevin Made to make it 4-0. Cornwell exited after 5.2 innings of work and allowed just three earned tallies.

Peoria's best chance at a rally came in the top of the seventh. After a walk and a single, Thomas Francisco smashed a double down the right field to score Jimmy Crooks and make it a 4-1 ballgame. The next batter, Osvaldo Tovalin, ushered home Aaron McKeithan with a solid single to center. With the score at 4-2, South Bend turned to reliever Chase Watkins. The southpaw got a double play off of a popped up bunt. A groundout followed to end the Peoria rally.

South Bend scored three more times in the bottom of the seventh to swipe momentum right back. McKeon was again in the middle of offense, his double plated two of the three Cubs tallies.

Peoria tacked on a Jeremy Rivas sac fly in the eighth and a Mendlinger sac fly in the ninth. The Chiefs ultimately brought the tying run to the plate in top of the ninth inning but could get no closer. Peoria's Nathan Church reached three times Sunday to extend his on-base streak to 15 games.

The Chiefs are off on Monday. Peoria returns home Tuesday to kick off a 12-game homestand.

