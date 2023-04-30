Bigbie Is Grand in 13-1 Win

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The West Michigan Whitecaps dominated on all fronts, blasting three home runs, including a grand slam from outfielder Justice Bigbie as part of a 13-1 blowout rout of the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Sunday at Perfect Game Field.

'Caps pitching matched their single game-high in strikeouts (15) and held Cedar Rapids to an 0-for-11 mark with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, Bigbie enjoyed his second career grand slam as West Michigan collected three homers in the blowout victory.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Carlos Pena dominated through the first four frames, allowing just one hit while collecting six strikeouts before Roberto Campos crushed a three-run home run, delivering West Michigan the 3-0 lead in the fourth. The 'Caps exploded for a single-inning high seven runs in the fifth, as Steele Walker roped a two-run single before Bigbie and Luis Garcia launched back-to-back home runs, beginning with Bigbie's grand slam, extending the advantage to 10-0. 'Caps relievers Williander Moreno, Trevin Michael, and Jack Anderson held the Kernels to just three hits going into the seventh as Walker smacked a two-run triple in the sixth inning before Izaac Pacheco added his fourth hit of the game in the seventh, an RBI single, extending the lead to 13-0. The Kernels finally broke through in the ninth, as Jeferson Morales scored Misael Urbina on an RBI groundout, but they couldn't mount a comeback as the 'Caps ran away with the 13-1 win.

By collecting wins in each of the series' final two games, the Whitecaps leave Cedar Rapids with a six-game split while improving to 12-9 on the season as the Kernels fall to 9-11. Moreno (2-0) picks up his second win of the season, collecting two strikeouts through one scoreless frame, while Cedar Rapids starter Jaylen Nowlin (0-2) suffers his second loss, allowing three runs through four innings pitched. Pena now boasts a league-best 0.47 ERA after four shutout innings, as Walker and Bigbie tied each other for the most RBIs in a single game this season with four.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this 12-game road swing with a six-game series from ABC Supply Stadium against the Beloit Sky Carp beginning Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Righty Keider Montero gets the start for West Michigan against the Sky Carp. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

