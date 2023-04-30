Sunday's Wisconsin-Beloit Game Rained Out

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The series finale between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Beloit Sky Carp at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium has been rained out. The game won't be rescheduled. Sunday's game was the final meeting of the first half between the in-state rivals.

Fans who had a ticket for Sunday's game may exchange their ticket for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any 2023 regular season Timber Rattlers home game. Tickets are based strictly on availability.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday to start a road series with Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park through May 7.

Wisconsin begins a twelve-game homestand on Tuesday, May 9 with a game against the South Bend Cubs, who will be at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium through May 14. Then, the Quad Cities River Bandits are in town from May 16 through May 21.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

