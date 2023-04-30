Dunn Homers Again as Dragons Top Captains, 8-1

Dayton, Ohio - Blake Dunn hit a home run and drove in four runs while three Dayton pitchers combined to allow just four hits as the Dragons defeated the Lake County Captains 8-1 on Sunday afternoon. The game was shortened by rain to eight innings. A crowd of 7,697 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons won two of six games in the series. They outscored the Captains in the series 46-34 as all four of their losses came in one-run games that they had led in the late innings.

The Dragons offensive attack featured 11 hits. Dunn led the way by going 2 for 4 with a walk and four RBI. Trey Faltine also had a big day, going 2 for 2 with a double, two walks and an RBI. Justice Thompson was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Dayton starting pitcher Jose Acuna worked the first four innings, allowing four hits and one run with three walks and four strikeouts. Reliever Brooks Crawford (2-0) was credited with the win. He retired all nine batters he faced, striking out two. Jayvien Sandridge pitched a perfect inning, also striking out two. Dragons relievers retired all 12 batters they faced.

The Dragons took the lead when Dunn homered to left field on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning. It was his fifth homer of the year and third in the last three games. Lake County tied the game with a run in the second.

View the Dunn home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1652732508063055876?s

The Dragons took the lead for good in the bottom of the second. Tyler Callihan walked to start the inning. With one out, Thompson singled Callihan to third, and Faltine followed with a line drive single to right field that drove in Callihan and moved Thompson to third. Thompson scored on Dunn's fielder's choice ground out to make it 5-3.

The Dragons took advantage of a Lake County error in the third to extend their lead. Austin Hendrick singled to start the rally and went to third on Mat Nelson's double. With two outs, Ruben Ibarra grounded to third, but Lake County's Dayan Frias threw wildly to first, allowing both Hendrick and Nelson to score to make it 5-1.

In the sixth, Austin Callahan delivered a two-out double to drive in Edwin Arroyo from first base to make it 6-1. The Dragons closed out the scoring in the bottom of the eighth, when Thompson reached on an infield single and went to third on Faltine's double off the center field fence. Dunn followed with a two-run single to right to close out the scoring.

Notes: Dunn, who leads the Midwest League in several categories, moved into a tie for the league lead in RBI (pending the other games in the league on Sunday) despite batting in the lead-off or second spot in the batting order for most of the season. His four RBI on Sunday gave him 18 for the year.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-13) do not play on Monday. They open a 12-game, two-city road trip on Tuesday at Lansing at 6:05 p.m. Hunter Parks (1-1, 3.07) will start for Dayton. The Dragons next home game is Tuesday, May 16 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

