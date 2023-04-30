TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: April 30

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Sunday, April 30, 2023

Right-handed pitcher Jared Kollar transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to the Arizona Complex League Padres roster

Right-handed reliever Keegan Collett reinstated from Fort Wayne's Development List (uniform: No. 44)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-15) vs. Great Lakes Loons (11-9)

Sunday, April 30 | 1:05 pm | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

LHP Miguel Cienfuegos vs. LHP Ronan Kopp (No. 20 Dodgers prospect)

Video: MLB.TV | Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

GAME OF THE DAY: This matchup is the Minor League Baseball featured free game of the day on MLB.com and on the MLB Pipeline homepage.

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps earned a split of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Parkview Field, using right fielder Joshua Mears' homer to beat Great Lakes 5-2 after falling in the first game 2-0.

FOR PERSPECTIVE: Through 20 games as a TinCap in April 2017 (when the Midwest League was Low-A), Fernando Tatis Jr. slashed .222 / .292 / .346 (.638 OPS) as the team started 7-13. By the end of his time as a TinCap over 117 games, he finished with a line of .281 / .390 / .520 (.910 OPS), and the team went on to the Midwest League Championship Series.

SEEING IT WELL: CF Jakob Marsee has become a regular on the basepaths. Marsee's OBP is .419, which is good for 10th in the MWL. Marsee has also drawn 17 walks (20% BB rate), which is 4th-most in the MWL and has stolen 7 bases (T-7th).

MERRILL MADNESS: Shortstop Jackson Merrill is the top-rated prospect in the Midwest League (No. 17 on MLB.com's overall list). For the season, in 64 plate appearances across 16 games, he's struck out only 7 times (9% K-rate), the 2nd-lowest rate in the MWL.

CASTAÑON POWER: 3B Marcos Castañon has showcased his power via the longball. With his 2 home runs in the Peoria series, he's now tied for 7th in the MWL with 3.

MARTORELLA ROLLING: First baseman Nathan Martorella has been on a tear, reaching base safely in the first 16 games he played in this season. That's the longest streak in the MWL. With his 2 home runs in the Peoria series, he's also now tied for 7th in the MWL in that category with 3... Before the season, Baseball America projected Martorella as a first baseman/DH poised to break through as a "Top 100 Prospect."

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Lucas Dunn is celebrating his 24th birthday today.

YOUNG ARMS: The TinCaps have the youngest pitching staff in the Midwest League. Fort Wayne's pitchers on average are 22 years old (the average age for a pitcher in the MWL is 23). Starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, who's 19 and won't turn 20 until Nov. 30, is the youngest player in the league. (Meanwhile, shortstop Jackson Merrill, who turned 20 last week, was the 9th youngest player in the league to begin the year).

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 42 so far this season.

