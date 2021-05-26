Valdez Drives in Seven as the Tourists Come Back to Win Again

ASHEVILLE - Enmanuel Valdez put together a huge offensive performance on Wednesday night with two Home Runs and seven runs batted in. The Tourists infielder had plenty of help offensively as Asheville overcame another late deficit to beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 16-12 at McCormick Field.

Valdez's two Home Runs were part of Asheville's five Home Run outburst. Alex Holderbach, Scott Schreiber, and Ramiro Rodriguez all parked baseballs over the wall. Despite the offensive success, the game was not decided until the very end. The Tourists actually trailed most of the way.

Bowling Green plated two runs in the top of the first but Valdez's first Home Run tied the game in the bottom half. Joe Perez, who made his Tourists debut, bounced an RBI single to left that gave Asheville a 3-2 lead. Rodriguez's Home Run in the second made it 4-2. The Hot Rods then scored four runs in the third to take a lead they would not relinquish until late.

The Tourists scored once in the bottom of the third and the two teams both plated a pair in the fourth. It was 8-7 Bowling Green entering the fifth. The Hot Rods stretched their lead to 11-8 when the fans stretched in the middle of the seventh.

Asheville's offense went to work in the bottom of the seventh. Holderbach's RBI single made it 11-9 and Alex McKenna's RBI double brought Asheville to within a run. Valdez then vaulted the Tourists in front with a two-run double to right-center. Korey Lee joined the party with a double to score Valdez. When the seventh inning was all said and done the Tourists led 14-11.

Valdez's second Home Run was a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth and that insurance helped the Tourists close out the contest. Bowling Green scored once in the ninth and loaded the bases to bring the tying run to the plate. Kyle Serrano would strike out Greg Jones to end the game and give the Tourists their eighth come-from-behind win of the year.

Asheville is now 9-4 at home and 6-2 through the first eight games of their current 12-game homestand. Tonight's win put the Tourists over .500 with a 10-9 overall record.

