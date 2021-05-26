Fassnacht's Grand Slam Seals Claws Comeback Win

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The BlueClaws were down to their final strike in the ninth inning on Wednesday, but came back to force extras and Nate Fassnacht smashed a grand slam to give Jersey Shore a 6-3 win over Hudson Valley at Dutchess Stadium.

The BlueClaws were down to their final strike in the ninth inning when Bryson Stott singled home Hunter Markwardt to tie the game. The single came after Fassnacht was thrown out at the plate trying to score from third on a double steal for the second out of the inning. BlueClaws manager Chris Adamson argued the call and was ejected.

The game moved onto the the 10th inning where the BlueClaws loaded the bases. Fassnacht, on a 2-2 count, hit the first BlueClaws grand slam of the year off Charlie Ruegger (1-2) to put the BlueClaws up 6-2. Hudson Valley scored once in the 10th, an unearned run off Aneurys Zabala.

Fassnacht's home run was the third of his career and first of the season.

Dominic Pipkin (1-0), who threw three scoreless innings in relief, earned the win for the BlueClaws.

Neither team scored over the first four innings, and Hunter Markwardt singled home Keaton Grenewalt to give the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning.

The lead, however, was short-lived. After BlueClaws starter Jack Perkins came out after 4.1 innings of scoreless ball, the Renegades broke through in the bottom of the sixth. James Nelson, who drove in three runs on Tuesday night, had a two-run single off Blake Brown to bring home Frederick Cuevas and Oswald Peraza, giving Hudson Valley the lead.

Perkins gave up just one hit and one walk over his 4.1 innings, matching the longest outing by a BlueClaws pitcher so far this season. He struck out three Renegades hitters.

Renegades starter Luis Medina went the first 4.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Jhailyn Ortiz and Fassnacht each had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at Dutchess Stadium. The BlueClaws are back home on Tuesday to open a six-game series with Brooklyn. Tickets are on sale now.

