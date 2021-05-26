Cyclones & IronBirds Rained out on Wednesday
May 26, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
Brooklyn, NY - Wednesday night's game between the Aberdeen IronBirds and Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up on Thursday as part of a doubleheader starting at 6:00 PM.
Those with tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them at the Maimonides Park Box Office for any remaining 2021 regular season contest - based on availability. Those with tickets for Thursday's game will be unaffected. Gates will open at 5:30 PM for the doubleheader and those with tickets for Thursday's game will have access to both games of the doubleheader.
