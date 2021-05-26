Hot Rods Game Notes 5-26

On Tuesday... The Hot Rods lost in comeback fashion to the Asheville Tourists. After leading 5-1 in the top of the eighth, Enmanuel Valdez and Matthew Barefoot both hit homers off Cristofer Oganda to complete a four-run inning and eventually the come-from-behind victory. The offense was led by Pedro Martinez, who tied his season-high with three hits in a game. Martinez and Evan Edwards combine for all of the RBIs in Tuesday night's loss.

About Asheville... Their 6-5 comeback victory in the opening game over the Hot Rods marks the sixth time in the last seven games that the Tourists have scored six or more runs. Asheville is 5-2 over this span and holds a 5-1 record in the games they score six or more. Over the last two games, Tourists hitters have combined for seven homers and 19 runs overall.

Out-Hitting the Opposition... Bowling Green is 7-2 this season while outhitting opponents. Both of their losses while leading in the hit column have come while playing Asheville. The first was in a 5-6 loss on May 13th and it happened again in the Tourists comeback victory Tuesday night.

Finding a Way... Ruben Cardenas has reached base successfully in all 16 games he has played with the Hot Rods this season. Over that span, he has collected 21hits, including six multi-hit games. There has only been three games this year that Cardenas has not recorded a hit, but in all three he worked one walk. To this point in the season, Cardenas boasts a .356 batting average and a .420 OBP.

Murray's two earned runs are the first he has given up this season... The Hot Rods are now 3-4 overall in the navy blue uniforms... They are 2-3 while wearing them on the road... Bowling Green is 2-2 in series-opening games... The loss snaps a three-game win streak against Asheville... BG is now 7-2 while outhitting opponents... The Hot Rods are 3-4 in one-run games... Bowling Green relievers are 10-4 when they are the pitcher of record... This is the second blown save of the season for the Hot Rods bullpen... They are 5-7 in save opportunities...

Now pitching: Joe LaSorsa... LaSorsa is making his third start this season for the Hot Rods. Overall, he has tossed 10.1 innings, letting up one unearned run. He is coming off of his longest outing of the year, where he pitched 4.0 innings in a start against the Rome Braves on May 20th. He allowed just one hit, his lowest on the season, struck out three and walked none. LaSorsa has held opponents to an impressive .139 batting average and has lowered his WHIP to 0.77.

