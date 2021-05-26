Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 26)

The Dash take on Hickory for the second game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (9-10) vs. Hickory Crawdads (8-11)

RHP Davis Martin (2-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. LHP Cole Ragans (0-0, 5.73 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #20

A RAIN-SHORTENED RETURN

The Dash's return to Truist Stadium after two weeks on the road was a rough one, allowing a season-worst 11 runs en route to an 11-2 loss in a game that was called due to rain in the seventh inning.

The game unraveled quickly, as the 'Dads tacked on a first-inning run while silencing the Dash bats in the home half. In the second, RHP Isaiah Carranza served up a grand slam to INF Jose Acosta, giving Hickory a commanding five run lead just six outs into the series opener.

For the Dash, INF Luis Curbelo blasted his High-A East leading seventh homer to put the Dash on the board in the fourth frame. Winston-Salem plated their final run after C Evan Skoug drove in OF Duke Ellis in the fifth.

The game was called in the bottom of the seventh, as the sprinkles of rain that dusted Truist Stadium gave way to strikes of lightning and buckets of precipitation. The delay lasted 30 minutes before the game was called.

COLE RAGANS: THE SEQUEL

On the mound for the fourth time in 2021, the lefty Cole Ragans earns the nod in the second game of a six-game series. A first-round pick in 2016, Ragans was selected out of North Florida Christian HS with the 30th overall pick. While many graded the prep star as a first-round talent, other teams felt he would not forgo his commitment to Florida State. The Rangers selected him, and he signed on with the club for two million dollars.

Immediately, the lefty rose through the prospect rankings, reaching as high as fifth in the Rangers organization. However, the injury bug bit Ragans hard. Forced to undergo Tommy Joh surgery in both 2018 and 2019, Ragans saw his prospect ranking slip, but battled back to earn a spot with Hickory this year. Prior to this season, the last time Ragans pitched professionally was August 30th, 2017.

Armed with a fastball that ranges from 90-93 and a plus changeup, Ragans is back and working for what every minor-leaguer strives for - a trip to the majors. Many within the Rangers organization believe Ragans can still be a frontline starter. Now, Ragans hopes to prove his backers in the Rangers organization correct.

OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES

Coming into this series, both teams are struggling to produce consistent hitting. Both squads rank in the bottom five in all of High-A in batting average, while Hickory ranks dead last in OBP and SLG among the 30 High-A teams. Neither team sits above fifth in the High-A East in any statistical offensive category, making each potential run valuable in what figures to be a pitcher's duel.

The script flipped in the series opener, as Hickory posted their best offensive performance of the season, slashing 12 hits and 11 runs in a rain-shortened win.

DEFENSIVE AND PITCHING WINS TITLES

While the Dash and Crawdads offenses rank below average, both pitching staffs are among the best in High-A. The Dash have allowed the fewest homeruns in the High-A East, ranking second in all of High-A. The Dash feature the second-best defense in High-A as well, committing only 11 errors in 18 games.

Not to be outdone, Hickory relievers have been lights out this season. In all seven of the Crawdads wins, a reliever has been the pitcher of record. Furthermore, the bullpen has thrown the third-most innings of any team, with the fourth best ERA among all relief corps (2.62), trailing only Rome, Beloit, and Vancouver.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Game three of the six game series is set for Thursday at 7 p.m., with the Dash sending a fresh face to the mound. RHP Jeremiah Burke will pitch for the first time at Truist Stadium, making his first start in a Dash uniform in the process. The righty made his Dash debut against Jersey Shore on May 21, tossing four shutout relief innings, earning the save in the process.

Hickory counters with LHP Cody Bradford, a southpaw who went four innings against the Dash earlier this year, allowing one run and striking out four. Bradford has allowed eight earned runs in 11.1 innings during the 2021 campaign.

