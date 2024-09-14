Utah Royals Fall to Visiting San Diego Wave

September 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (4-13-3, 15 pts, 13th NWSL) fall to San Diego Wave FC (4-9-7, 19pts, 12th NWSL) 1-2 under the Saturday night lights at America First Field.

Returning to America First Field for the first time since his MLS playing days, Interim Head Coach Landon Donovan's San Diego Wave FC squad struck in the first minute. Amirah Ali's goal at the 27 second interval marks the fastest conceded goal in URFC history pairing as San Diego's fastest scored goal in its club history.

Delphine Cascarino doubled the Wave's advantage in the 6th minute converting from a Royal's back line mistake.

Entering the locker room the visitors made themselves at home holding advantage over the scoreline (2-0), possession (60/40), and shots on goal (4/1).

Canadian Cloé Lacasse opened up the second half scoring, finding the net in the 59'. The goal marks Lacasse's first goal with the blue-and-gold scoring in URFC fashion, outside the box. URFC added another to its NWSL leading nine goals from outside the area across all competitions.

Picking up a yellow card in the 70th minute Ana Tejada received her 5th in NWSL play, reaching the threshold of cautions for a one-game suspension. The Spaniard will miss the trip to the reigning NWSL champs NJ/NY Gotham FC next weekend.

As the final whistle blew Utah Royals fared even or held the advantage in possession (49/41), shots (13/7), shots on goal (4/4) and corners (9/1).

Utah matches up at Gotham FC next Sunday, September 22 at 11:00 prior to returning to the Wasatch Front hosting Racing Louisville on Saturday, September 28 at 5:00. Tickets are available at rsl.com/utahroyals.

UTA 1 : 2 SD

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

San Diego Wave - 1' - Amirah Ali (D. Cascarino): Cascarino drove into the box from the right wing, firing a cross into the 6 yard box for Ali to squeeze it past Haught at the near post.1

San Diego Wave - 6' - Delphine Cascarino (M. Doniak): After quick combination play on the right wing, Van Egmond puts Doniak in behind the Royals back line. Doniak delivers a cross across the box to the back post run of Cascarino to slot home a second wave goal.

Utah Royals - 58' - Cloé Lacasse (D. Foederer): Foederer wins the ball just outside of the attacking third, and finds Lacasse cutting into the middle from the right wing. Crossing the top of the box Lacasse fired a left footed shot deflecting off the right post into the back of the net.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy Haught; Madison Pogarch (Zoe Burns 46'), Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava, Olivia Griffits; Ana Tejada (Mikayla Cluff 79'), Claudia Zornoza, Dana Foederer (Shae Murison 86'); Paige Monaghan ©, Cloé Lacasse, Michele Vasconcelos (Cameron Tucker 71')

Subs not used: Julia Grosso, Agnes Nyberg, Mina Tanaka, Cristina Roque, Hannah Betfort,

San Diego Wave FC (4-4-2): Hillary Beall; Hanna Lundkvist (Christen Westphal 79'), Naomi Girma, Kennedy Wesley, Kristen McNabb; Makenzy Doniak ©; Danny Colaprico (Jaedyn Shaw 63'), Emily Van Egmond; Maria Sanchez, Amirah Ali (Mya Jones 79'), Delphine Cascarino (Melanie Barcenas 69')

Subs not used: Kimmi Ascanio, Elyse Bennett, Makenzie Rath, Perle Morroni

Stats Summary: UTA / SD

Possession: 49 / 51

Shots: 14 / 7

Shots on Goal: 4 / 4

Corner Kicks: 9 / 1

Fouls: 15 / 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Claudia Zornoza (Caution - 57')

UTA: Ana Tejada (Caution - 71')

UTA: Cameron Tucker (Caution - 80')

