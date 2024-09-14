Racing Rallies For Vital Win Over Angel City

September 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC celebrates win

Bethany Balcer and Janine Beckie scored their first goals for Racing Louisville, powering their new team to a vital 2-1 come-from-behind triumph over Angel City FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night.

Balcer converted her first goal in Racing colors in the 26th minute, tying the game only eight minutes after Angel City took the lead. Beckie capitalized on an Angel City error in the 68th minute to score the go-ahead goal, and her team sat in and defended its lead to cement its first comeback win of the 2024 season.

"I know I spoke a lot in pregame about perspective," said Yanez, who called the win "gutsy" and "gritty." "I dropped simply that word in. We have to acknowledge and take into account that our past is not who we are. We have learned. We have grown. We have become better. We have become stronger because of how the season has played out so far early on and that those aren't a reflection of who we are today. So, taking those learnings and taking a perspective into this game of, 'This is who we are. And if this is who we want to be, I need to put in a performance for 90-plus (minutes).' And I think the group stuck together in every aspect."

This was the exact result Yanez's squad needed, keeping Racing alive in the chase for the first-ever postseason berth in the club's short history. With the victory, Racing (5-8-7, 22 points) leapfrogged Angel City and Seattle Reign FC into ninth place and climbed within three points of Bay FC, which occupies the final playoff spot with six matches left in the season.

The Louisvillians, who are set to compete against top-six opposition in four of its last six regular season contests, own the first tiebreaker, goal differential, over the two clubs ahead in the standings.

Angel City (6-11-3, 21 points) started on the front foot, with Meggie Dougherty Howard knocking in a rebound in the 18th minute. Before Saturday's result, the Los Angeles club had a 6-1-2 record when scoring first.

Louisville had an immediate response. Balcer showed why she is one of the league's top goal scorers since her rookie season in 2019, heading in Ary Borges's pinpoint pass after gorgeous one-touch link play between Taylor Flint, Savannah DeMelo and Borges.

It was Balcer's 14th headed goal in her professional career, tying former Racing forward Jess McDonald for the second-most in league history.

"I saw Ary (Borges) had the ball in a half-space, so I knew that was my opportunity to make a run in behind," said Balcer. "I haven't scored a header goal all year, so I was craving one. It was just a perfect ball that I was able to lift over the keeper."

Katie Lund stood tall for Louisville in the second half, tallying four-plus saves for the second match running, coming up with two significant ones in the first 15 minutes of the second half to keep the match level.

The momentum from Lund's saves pushed Racing forward, and Louisville found its winner when Beckie profited off a misplaced pass from Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haračić, nutmegged a defender and smash home her goal near post.

The goal secured Louisville's first victory over ACFC on home soil.

"I'm just really relieved, to be honest," Beckie said. "Coming off a couple of tough games, we really needed those points to keep our playoff hopes alive, and at the end of the day, it's always nice to score a goal. But at this point, I would take anyone putting the ball in the back of the net, so thankfully it was me tonight. That goal doesn't happen without Kayla (Fischer's) pressure, and I thought she came on and absolutely changed the game. Our back line was unbelievable. (Lund) was unbelievable again, keeping us in the game on multiple occasions, so that doesn't happen if the team's not performing like we were. I'm just really proud."

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. Angel City FC

Date: September 14, 2024

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: 83 degrees, sunny

Player of the Match: Katie Lund

Scoring

Racing Louisville (1, 1, 2)

Angel City FC (1, 0, 1)

Goals

Angel City FC

18' Meggie Dougherty Howard

Racing Louisville

26' Bethany Balcer (Ary Borges)

68' Janine Beckie

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC (4-2-3-1): 1 - Katie Lund; 2 - Lauren Milliet, 3 - Arin Wright, 20 - Abby Erceg (c), 11 - Courtney Petersen; 8 - Ary Borges, 26 - Taylor Flint; 7 - Savannah DeMelo (89' 13 - Emma Sears), 14 - Marisa DiGrande, 16 - Janine Beckie; 88 - Bethany Balcer (56' 9 - Kayla Fischer)

Subs not used: 99 - Olivia Sekany (GK); 5 - Ellie Jean, 15 - Ángela Barón, 17 - Maddie Pokorny, 19 - Jordan Baggett, 21 - Parker Goins, 23 - Elexa Bahr

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Angel City FC (4-2-3-1): 13 - DiDi Haračić; 27 - Madison Curry, 11 - Sarah Gorden (c), 3 - Jasmyne Spencer (83' 6 - Megan Reid), 16 - MA Vignola; 99 - Madison Hammond, 8 - Meggie Dougherty Howard (83' 24 - Messiah Bright), 4 - Katie Zelem; 21 - Alyssa Thompson, 10 - Clarie Emslie (71' 23 - Christen Press), 2 - Sydney Leroux

Subs not used: 19 - Angelina Anderson (GK), Hannah Stambaugh (GK); 44 - Elizabeth Eddy, 28 - Lily Nabet, 17 - Kennedy Fuller, 7 - Raquel Rodriguez

Head Coach: Becki Tweed

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville / Angel City FC

Shots: 8 / 17

Shots on Goal: 6 / 6

Expected goals: 0.36 / 1.29

Possession: 34.9% / 65.1%

Fouls: 14 / 7

Offside: 0 / 0

Corners: 3 / 9

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville

66' Kayla Fischer (yellow)

75' Ary Borges (yellow)

90'+9 Emma Sears (yellow)

Angel City FC

72' Jasmyne Spencer (yellow)

90'+4 Messiah Bright (yellow)

Match referee: Danielle Chesky

Assistant referees: Ethan Buege and Eric del Rosario

Fourth official: Jackson Krauser

Video Assistant Referee: Kevin Broadley

Assistant VAR: Jozef Batko

