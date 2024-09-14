Orlando Pride Breaks Club Record with Fourth-Straight Clean Sheet in 0-0 Draw Against Kansas City Current

September 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (14-0-6, 48 points) extended its unbeaten streak to 21 games with a 0-0 draw against Kansas City Current (11-3-6, 39 points) on Friday night at Inter&Co Stadium. Orlando has shut out its opponents in four-straight matches, setting a new Club record for longest clean sheet streak. The Pride have also set a new Club record for regular season minutes played without conceding. They have currently gone 411 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal.

The Pride's defense was the star of the night with goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse tying an NWSL single season record with her 11th clean sheet of the campaign. Defenders Cori Dyke and Emily Sams both made multiple blocks in their defensive boxes to keep the Current off the scoreboard.

Orlando had its chances throughout the game to take the lead and control of the match, but a couple nice saves from the Current goalkeeper kept the match at a stalemate. Marta had a shot saved early in the first half by Current goalkeeper Almuth Schult as well as two shots in close succession late in the second half. Midfielder Haley McCutcheon also had two second-half headers sail just wide of the goal.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"I think Cori [Dyke] nailed it. I think every game, especially at home, we want to walk away with three points. Kansas [City Current] were a tough nut to crack at times. You know, they got a lot of bodies behind the ball. They made it very difficult for us to try and create anything. I also think there was quite some good opportunities to score as well. I feel their keeper was phenomenal. I thought she was busy enough to try and keep them in the game. We'll take the positive. Like you said, another clean sheet, another great defensive display. We move up, we move forward."

Match Notes:

Coming on as a second half substitute, Morgan Gautrat made her 100th NWSL regular season appearance.

Orlando Pride set a new team record with its fourth-straight clean sheet.

With three saves on the night, goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse tied an NWSL single season record with her 11th clean sheet.

The Pride have gone 411 minutes without conceding a goal, which is a new Club record.

Head Coach Seb Hines made no changes to the Starting XI from the team that earned a 1-0 victory at the Chicago Red Stars last week.

Next Match: The Pride will travel across the country to take on Bay FC at PayPal Park on Friday, Sept. 20. The match is set to kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NWSL+ and locally on Bally Sports Sun.

