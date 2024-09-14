San Diego Wave FC Sign Goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath as Injury Replacement Player

September 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath as an injury replacement.A four-year Minnesota State University women's soccer team goalkeeper, Rath appeared in 66 games, logging 247 saves for the Mavericks throughout her collegiate career. The 23-year-old was named back-to-back NSIC Goalkeeper of the Year (2022, 2023) and was also a four-year varsity member of the MSU track and field team, competing in shot put, discus throw and javelin throw.

The Wave will travel to face the Utah Royals today, Sept. 14 at America First Field. The match will kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on ION.

Name: Mackenzie Rath

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 5-9

Born: March 1, 2001

Hometown: Pierre, S.D.

College: Minnesota State University

