Houston Dash Add Emma Wright-Cates to Technical Staff

September 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that Emma Wright-Cates joined the technical staff as an assistant coach. Wright-Cates is slated to join Houston this weekend in Washington D.C. for Sunday's match on ESPN 2.

Wright-Cates brings extensive coaching experience to Houston after six years with two Division I universities in Texas. The Manchester, England native spent the last two years as an assistant coach with Southern Methodist University in Dallas. While with the Mustangs, Wright-Cates helped lead SMU to a 21-10-6 (WLD) record across two seasons and reach the American Athletic Conference Tournament final in back-to-back seasons.

"First, I'd like to thank Jessica O'Neill, Ricky (Clarke) and the rest of the club leadership for this fantastic opportunity to work with a remarkable group of players and staff," Wright-Cates said. "This is one of the most competitive leagues in the world and I relish the opportunity to support this group as we go toe-to-toe against world-class competition each week. I also want to thank my husband and family for their support as we navigate this new endeavor."

Wright-Cates also served as the head coach for the University of the Incarnate Word women's soccer program for four seasons. Wright-Cates led the Cardinals program to new heights, including a trip to the Southland Conference Championship in her final season with the program.

Prior to joining UIW, Wright-Cates also coached at George Washington University, Christian Brothers University and Southeastern Louisiana University.

She also brings extensive experience coaching youth players after serving as the director for Fort Worth FC for three years. During her time in North Texas, she also coached and played for the Fort Worth Panthers of the Women's Premier Soccer League.

Wright-Cates played with the Doncaster Belles and Everton in England's Women's Premier League and won a league title with Everton during the 1997/1998 season. Wright-Cates played college soccer in the United States at the Division I level with Central Connecticut State University and Division II level with Slippery Rock University.

Wright-Cates holds her United States Soccer Federation B License as well as other certifications from United Soccer Coaches. She graduated from Central Connecticut State with a bachelor's degree in art with a concentration in graphic design and later completed her master's degree in education at Christian Brothers University.

