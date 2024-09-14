Chicago Red Stars End Losing Streak with Win in Portland

September 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Chicago Red Stars ended their three-match skid with a 0-1 win over the Portland Thorns FC. Forward, Ally Schlegel - making her first start since the summer break - providing the match winning goal for the Red Stars. The club returns to Chicago to take on San Diego Wave FC Saturday, September 21, at 8:30 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium.

KEY MOMENTS:

8' Mallory Swanson finds Natalia Kuikka running up the right side of the pitch and delivers her the ball. Kuikka takes a few touches looking to find an open runner, and finds Swanson running up the middle of the 18, but defenders swarm the attacker before Swanson can get a strong shot off

16' Portland send a soft pass back toward their keeper, but Ally Schlegel's quick reactions allow her to get to the ball first, maneuver around a group of Thorns and score on a wide-open net, 0-1 Red Stars

37' Chicago turn the ball over this time, and the backline face the dangerous combination of Christine Sinclair and Sophia Smith, but great defensive prowess by Cari Roccaro helps stop Smith's shot before it gets anywhere near the net

44' A long throw in by Chicago's Taylor Malham, finds the head of Ally Schlegel. The forward's header sends the ball to Mallory Swanson, who in turn takes the ball up the left side of the pitch before sending a low cross to a charging Jameese Joseph. Joseph receives the ball in the 18-yard box, passes is to a wide-open Ludmila whose shot rockets towards goal, but goes off the post, 0-1 Red Stars

46' Mallory Swanson lobs a ball into the 18-yard box that was destined to find the foot of Ludmila, however, Portland's defender fouls the forward in the box and a penalty is called. Swanson steps up to take the penalty kick, aims to her left, but Portland's keeper guesses correctly and makes the stop, 0-1 Red Stars

65' Chicago defender, Hannah Anderson, sends a long ball to Swanson who is all alone on the right wing. Swanson dribbles into the box, takes a touch to her left foot and fires off a shot, but it's blocked by a Portland defender

74' Portland's Sophia Smith races up the left side of the pitch, sends a strong cross into the box that finds the foot of Morgan Weaver, but the forward's shot goes straight at Alyssa Naeher who makes the save

GAME NOTES:

In the eighth minute of the match, Cari Roccaro reached 10,000 regular-season minutes played

Forward and Brazilian international, Ludmila, made her first start for the Red Stars and in the NWSL

Alyssa Naeher's clean sheet solidifies the keeper's position as second all-time in clean sheets with 47 and is now just five clean sheets away from tying the league record (52, Barnhart)

Three of Ally Schlegel's five goals this year have been game winners

Tonight's win for Chicago marks only the third win in club history at Providence Park

Tonight's win is the fifth for the Red Stars in 32 meetings against the Thorns across all competitions

Next Game

Chicago Red Stars vs. San Diego Wave FC September 21, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

POR 0 0 0

CHI 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

POR:

CHI: 16' Ally Schlegel

Disciplinary Report

POR: 46' Reyna Reyes (Yellow Card), 79' Kelly Hubly (Yellow Card)

CHI:

Lineups

POR: Mackenzie Arnold, Reyna Reyes (Payne), Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelli Hubly, Marie Müller, Sam Coffey, Hina Sugita (D'Aquila), Alexa Spaanstra (Fleming), Olivia Moultrie (Weaver), Sophia Smith, Christine Sinclair (Turner)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham, Cari Roccaro, Hannah Anderson, Natalia Kuikka, Bea Franklin, Julia Grosso, Mallory Swanson (Chardonnay Curran), Jameese Joseph (Jenna Bike), Ludmila (Ally Cook), Ally Schlegel (Leilanni Nesbeth)

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.