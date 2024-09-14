Houston Dash Close Two-Game Road Trip on Sunday in Washington

September 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close a two-game road trip on Sunday in the Nation's Capital against the Washington Spirit. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CT and the match will air on ESPN 2 in English and ESPN Deportes in Spanish. Fans can also follow the action on ESPN +.

Houston is coming off a 2-1 loss to the reigning NWSL champions NJ/NY Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena last Sunday. The Dash equalized in the 17th minute of the match after Mexican forward Diana Ordóñez found space for a header at the far post for her fifth goal of the campaign. Rookie winger Avery Patterson recorded her second assist of the regular season after she dribbled into the box and found Ordóñez at the far post.

Houston continued to retain key players prior to free agency this offseason. On Monday, the Dash and forward Michelle Alozie agreed to a two-year contract extension that keeps the forward in Houston through the 2026 season. The agreement includes a mutual option for the 2027 season. Alozie joined the Dash as a national team replacement player in 2021 and signed a contract later that season. Since then, Alozie has appeared in 54 games for the Dash across all competitions playing on both the offensive and defensive end of the ball. At an international level she represents Nigeria and made her Olympic debut in Paris this past summer. Alozie also played a key role in helping the Super Falcons make it out of the group stage at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Dash midfielder Barbara Olivieri will be eligible on Sunday after missing the last match to serve a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. The Katy, Texas native has scored two goals this year and tallied an assist in Houston's 1-1 draw with the Kansas City Current on May 5.

The Dash have earned four points from their last two trips to Audi Field. Houston and Washington played to a 0-0 draw during the 2023 season. In the 2022 campaign, Houston clinched its first playoff berth in club history after defeating the Spirit 2-1 at Audi Field on October 1. Houston is 8-11-7 (WLD) all-time against the Spirit, scoring 29 goals in 26 matches across all competitions. Houston has found success against the Spirit over the last seven years, posting a 6-4-6 (WLD) record against Washington since July 2017.

The Spirit earned three points in the first meeting of the 2024 season between the two sides at Shell Energy Stadium on April 12. Natalie Jacobs scored in the opening minute; the fastest goal scored by the team this season.

Washington enters Sunday's game with the second-best record in the league following a 2-1 victory over Portland at Audi Field. Head coach Jonatan Giráldez has led the Spirit to a 13-4-2 (WLD) record this season. Forward Ouleymata Sarr leads the team in goals with eight and is closely followed by USWNT forward Trinity Rodman, who has seven goals this season. Washington's is one of the league's highest scoring offenses with eight players having a multi-goal season and 14 different players scoring at least one goal this season. Washington will be without rookie Croix Bethune, who scored five goals and suffered a season-ending injury last month.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium to celebrate Noche Latina on Saturday, Sept. 21 to host Seattle Reign FC. Tickets for the match are available HERE.

