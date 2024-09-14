Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals

September 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







*** Att Header - ASCII San Diego Wave FC (3-9-7, 16 points) travels to face Utah Royals (4-12-3, 15 points) on Saturday, Sept. 14 at America First Field. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on ion.

The two sides have only faced off once before when San Diego defeated Utah 2-0 on May 8. Forward Jaedyn Shaw opened the scoring for the Wave by converting a penalty in the 33rd minute. San Diego would double the lead in the 77th minute when Shaw intercepted a ball near the midfield line and slotted a perfectly paced ball to an ongoing Makenzy Doniak. The midfielder took a first-time left-footed shot that found the far post corner to help San Diego earn a shutout at home.

Last Time Out

In San Diego's last match, the team fell to North Carolina Courage but the night was defined by a poignant tribute to captain Alex Morgan's historic career as she played in her final professional match. The Courage opened the scoring in the 4th minute but the Wave would equalize nearly nine minutes later when forward María Sánchez served a perfectly placed corner kick that connected with defender Kennedy Wesley for her NWSL goal of the regular season. Following the Wave FC goal in the 13th minute, in a nod to Morgan's famous jersey number, the legend was subbed out of the game with a standing ovation. North Carolina would go on to score three more goals.

Utah is coming off a 1-0 loss to Kansas City at KCPC Stadium on Sept. 7. The Current earned their game-winning goal just two minutes after halftime by way of Temwa Chawinga, the NWSL's leading scorer (15).

Players to Watch

Six of the club's last eight goals in all competitions have involved San Diego's Maria Sánchez. In the club's last match, Sánchez served a perfectly placed corner kick that found the head of defender Kennedy Wesley to help earn the equalizing goal. Prior to Sunday's match, the Mexican international assisted defender Kristen McNabb's equalizer against Washington Spirit on Sept. 1 from a corner kick and she assisted a former defender Abby Dahlkemper's stoppage time goal by a free kick against Angel City on Aug. 24. The forward has also recorded two goals of her own since July 20.

Prior to Utah's last game, Paige Monaghan scored in three straight games for the Royals. The most recent goal for the forward came against Houston on Aug. 31 when she started her run from Utah's half to receive a ball over the top and dribble towards goal, slotting a shot past goalkeeper Jane Campbell to the far post.

How to Watch

Saturday's match between San Diego and Utah will be played at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on ion.

