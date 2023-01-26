Utah Defeats RC 3-1 in Series Opener
January 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Andrew Nielsen had 1 goal and 1 assist and Trent Miner saved 31 of 32 to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 3-1 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.
Rush forward Alex Aleardi scored first 11:38 into the contest shorthanded. 59 seconds later Utah's Andrew Nielsen tied the game on the power play. The score was tied 1-1 after 1 period. Cameron Wright gave the Grizz the lead for good 16:06 in the second period on a pass from Nielsen. Utah led 2-1 after 2 periods. The Grizz are now 13-1 when leading after 2 periods this season. Brandon Cutler added an empty net goal with 15 seconds left in regulation to secure the victory as the Grizzlies are 6-2-1 in their last 9 games.
Trent Miner stopped all but 1 to earn his 7th win of the season, which ties him for the team lead in wins with Garrett Metcalf. Over his last 5 games Miner has a 4-0-1 record with a .970 save percentage and a 1.18 goals against average.
Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play and was 5 for 5 on the penalty kill. Utah is now 46 for 48 on the penalty kill over the last 11 games.
The Grizzlies homestand continues on Friday night at 7:10 pm for the middle game of the 3-game series. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Andrew Nielsen (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 3 shots.
2. Trent Miner (Utah) - 31 saves. 32 shots.
3. Cameron Wright (Utah) - 1 goal, +2.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 26, 2023
- Utah Defeats RC 3-1 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Beat Kansas City 3-2, Win the Season Series 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Rush Fall at Utah, 3-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Four Unanswered Goals Lift Steelheads To 4-1 Victory Over Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Fall at Utah, 3-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Tame Lions for Third-Straight Win, 3-1 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.