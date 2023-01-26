Utah Defeats RC 3-1 in Series Opener

West Valley City, Utah - Andrew Nielsen had 1 goal and 1 assist and Trent Miner saved 31 of 32 to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 3-1 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Rush forward Alex Aleardi scored first 11:38 into the contest shorthanded. 59 seconds later Utah's Andrew Nielsen tied the game on the power play. The score was tied 1-1 after 1 period. Cameron Wright gave the Grizz the lead for good 16:06 in the second period on a pass from Nielsen. Utah led 2-1 after 2 periods. The Grizz are now 13-1 when leading after 2 periods this season. Brandon Cutler added an empty net goal with 15 seconds left in regulation to secure the victory as the Grizzlies are 6-2-1 in their last 9 games.

Trent Miner stopped all but 1 to earn his 7th win of the season, which ties him for the team lead in wins with Garrett Metcalf. Over his last 5 games Miner has a 4-0-1 record with a .970 save percentage and a 1.18 goals against average.

Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play and was 5 for 5 on the penalty kill. Utah is now 46 for 48 on the penalty kill over the last 11 games.

3 stars

1. Andrew Nielsen (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 3 shots.

2. Trent Miner (Utah) - 31 saves. 32 shots.

3. Cameron Wright (Utah) - 1 goal, +2.

