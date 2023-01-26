Four Unanswered Goals Lift Steelheads To 4-1 Victory Over Thunder

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (30-7-0-1, 61pts) defeated the Wichita Thunder (23-14-2-0, 49pts) by a final score of 4-1 Wednesday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,232 fans. It was the 16th sellout in the 18th home game this season and the 15th consecutive. Idaho will host Wichita on Friday and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

Wichita led 1-0 after the first twenty minutes of play as Brayden Watts (22nd) cashed in on his third short-handed goal of the season. Idaho went 0-for-2 on the man advantage while Wichita was 0-for-1. Shots were 11-7 in favor the Thunder.

Idaho grabbed a pair of goals 1:28 a part from one another early in the second period thanks to Janis Svanenbergs (10th) and Justin Misiak (6th) to secure a 2-1 lead. Later in the frame Ryan Dmowski (17th) buried on the power-play to give the Steelheads their first two goal lead of the night. Shots were 12-4 in the frame as Idaho led 3-1 through 40 minutes of play.

Justin Ducharme (4th) scored the only goal of the third period about halfway through the frame to hand Idaho a 4-1 lead.

Rémi Poirier made 18 saves on 19 shots for his 10th straight win while Strauss Mann made 23 saves on 27 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 7:36 | 1-0 WIC SH GOAL: Brayden Watts led a two on one short-handed down the left side. After gaining entry into the attacking zone he slid the puck to Timur Ibragimov who then slid it back to Watts just off the top of the crease where he finished off the play.

- 2nd, 1:49 | 1-1 IDH GOAL: Jack Becker from the left-wing corner fed Matt Register at the left point. Register then connected with Janis Svanenbergs over on the far boards. Svanenbergs skated the puck out to the blue line and twirled a long-range wrist shot past Strauss Mann low far side.

- 2nd, 3:17 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: Patrick Kudla with unbelievable patience skated the puck from the right point through the center lane then to the left circle and then behind the net. With Strauss Mann sprawled all over the place Kudla from the near post slid the puck to Justin Misiak at the top of the crease where he hammered it home.

- 2nd, 13:51 | 3-1 IDH PP GOAL: Patrick Kudla from the left-wing corner fed Dawson Barteaux at the top of the point. Barteaux then connected with Ryan Dmowski at the near dot. Dmowski wasted no time blasting a one timer off the far post and into the back of the net.

- 3rd, 10:42 | 4-1 IDH GOAL: A.J. White from the neutral zone connected with Wade Murphy in the right circle. Murphy button hooked up the far boards and slid the puck to Justin Ducharme at the near dot. Ducharme lasered a wrist shot near side on Mann.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Ryan Dmowski (1-1-2)

2) Patrick Kudla (0-2-2)

3) Justin Misiak (1-0-1)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 1-for-4 on power-play while Wichita was 0-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Wichita 27-19.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Willie Knierim (INJ), Nick Canade (DNP), and Zane Franklin (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 15-7-5-0 all-time vs. Wichita and 8-2-1-0 in Boise. The Steelheads are 3-1-0-0 against the Thunder this season and 1-0-0-0 in Boise.

- Matt Register tallied his 400th career ECHL point with an assist.

- Dawson Barteaux played in his 100th professional game and tallied an assist.

- Rémi Poirier has won 10 straight games dating back to Dec. 10 making 257 saves on 268 shots.

- A.J. White and Justin Ducharme enhanced their point streaks to four games.

- Ryan Dmowski notched his 14th multi-point game of the season while Patrick Kudla tallied his 11th.

- Wade Murphy, A.J. White, Jack Becker, Matt Register, and Dawson Barteaux all recorded an assist.

