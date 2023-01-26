Thunder Announces Suiteheart Date Night Special

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the Suiteheart Date Night Special during our game on Wednesday, February 15 against the Idaho Steelheads.

This special offer includes two (2) tickets in our luxury party suite, special dining menu, four (4) specialty beverage drink vouchers, a Wichita Thunder candle from Lola Candle Co., and a rose. To learn more and request a package, click HERE.

Wichita remains on the road for the next two games in Boise to face the Steelheads. The two teams return to action tomorrow night at 8:10 p.m.

Join us for our first-ever Nickelodeon Blue's Clues and You Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, on Saturday, February 4. Get the Blue's Clues & You Poster four pack, which includes four goal zone tickets and two Blue's Clues & You posters for just $60 ($102 value). To purchase, use the code NICK.

Sunday, February 5 is the return of Faith and Family Night, presented by Ozark Christian College, Wen Health and Wellness and The Law Office of David L. Miller, with a special start time of 2:05 p.m. Stay after the game for a postgame show with Illusionist Jared Hall. Buy tickets HERE.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

