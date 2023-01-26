Thunder Opens Series with Loss in Idaho

January 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder look for an opening against the Idaho Steelheads

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder look for an opening against the Idaho Steelheads(Wichita Thunder)

BOISE, ID - Wichita began a three-game series in Boise on Wednesday night, falling to Idaho by a 4-1 final at Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads scored three times in the second and pulled away for the victory.

Wichita got on the board first while Quinn Preston was serving a two-minute penalty for holding the stick. Brayden Watts created a turnover near the Thunder line, got a pass back off the rush from Ibragimov and he put it past Remi Poirier to make it 1-0.

Idaho tied the game at 1:49 of the second. Janis Svanenbergs cut across the grain and fired a wrist shot that got past Strauss Mann.

Justin Misiak scored at 3:17 to give the Steelheads the lead for good. Patrick Kudla swung behind the net, fed a pass to the slot and Misiak put it home. There was some contact near the right post as Wade Murphy was near the crease. The goal was reviewed but the official allowed the play to stand.

At 13:51, Ryan Dmowski made it 3-1 on the power play. He fired a one-timer from the right circle that beat Mann just inside the far post for his 17th of the season.

Justin Ducharme added an insurance goal at 10:42 of the third period to make it 4-1.

Wichita went 0-for-4 on the power play. Idaho was 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Watts has three goals in his last two games and four points over that stretch. Ibragimov has five points in his last two games.

The Thunder remains in Idaho for a rematch on Friday night at 8:10 p.m. against the Steelheads.

Join us for our first-ever Nickelodeon Blue's Clues and You Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, on Saturday, February 4. Get the Blue's Clues & You Poster four pack, which includes four goal zone tickets and two Blue's Clues & You posters for just $60 ($102 value).

Sunday, February 5 is the return of Faith and Family Night, presented by Ozark Christian College, Wen Health and Wellness and The Law Office of David L. Miller, with a special start time of 2:05 p.m. Stay after the game for a postgame show with Illusionist Jared Hall.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.