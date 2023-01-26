ECHL Transactions - January 26
January 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 26, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Roy Kanda, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Justin Young, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Peressini, G loaned to Belleville
Florida:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cam Johnson, G recalled by Charlotte
Fort Wayne:
Add Graham McPhee, F assigned by Bakersfield
Delete Max Balinson, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Ontario
Delete Brett Kemp, F recalled by Ontario
Iowa:
Delete Dylan Sadowy, F traded to Savannah
Jacksonville:
Delete Olof Lindbom, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Kalamazoo:
Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland
Trois-Rivières:
Add Timothy Faulkner, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Loic Jarry, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Delete Mathieu Brodeur, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)
Worcester:
Add Andrei Bakanov, F assigned by Springfield
Delete Joey Spagnoli, G released as EBUG
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 26, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - January 26 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Announces Suiteheart Date Night Special - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Schedule of Events for Saturday's NASCAR Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- "Let's Go Rush" - Brandon Jones Creates an Anthem for His Hometown Team - Rapid City Rush
- Next Stop: Adirondack for a Three-Games-In-Three-Days Series - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Utah Defeats RC 3-1 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Beat Kansas City 3-2, Win the Season Series 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Rush Fall at Utah, 3-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Four Unanswered Goals Lift Steelheads To 4-1 Victory Over Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Fall at Utah, 3-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Tame Lions for Third-Straight Win, 3-1 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.