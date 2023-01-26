ECHL Transactions - January 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 26, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Roy Kanda, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Justin Young, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Peressini, G loaned to Belleville

Florida:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cam Johnson, G recalled by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Graham McPhee, F assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Max Balinson, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Ontario

Delete Brett Kemp, F recalled by Ontario

Iowa:

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F traded to Savannah

Jacksonville:

Delete Olof Lindbom, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Kalamazoo:

Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland

Trois-Rivières:

Add Timothy Faulkner, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Loic Jarry, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Delete Mathieu Brodeur, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)

Worcester:

Add Andrei Bakanov, F assigned by Springfield

Delete Joey Spagnoli, G released as EBUG

