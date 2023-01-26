ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Wichita's Quinn Preston has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #519, Wichita at Idaho, on Jan. 25.

Preston is fined and suspended for two games under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized elbowing infraction at 1:17 of first period. He is suspended for one additional game for being a repeat offender.

Preston will miss Wichita's games at Idaho (Jan. 27 and Jan. 28) and vs. Rapid City (Feb. 4).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

