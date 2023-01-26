Americans Beat Kansas City 3-2, Win the Season Series 4-1

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night, 3-2 at CUTX Event Center in front of 2,606 fans.

Hank Crone (20), Colton Hargrove (15), and Liam Finlay (14) provided the offense for the Americans. Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to 12 games with a goal and an assist, and Hank Crone extended his point streak to 10 games with his 20th goal of the season.

The Americans never trailed in this one winning their second straight game, and winners of five of their last six games.

Chase Perry was the best player on the ice for either team, stopping 43 of 45 shots earning the games number two star.

Neither team was successful on the power play as Kansas City went 0-for-6, while the Americans went 0-f0r-5.

The Americans continue the homestand on Friday night at CUTX Event Center against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 PM.

Americans Sound Bites:

Colton Hargrove: "We wanted this one badly tonight. It was an emotional win for this team. We have put ourselves in a good position winning five of six with three more in the division this week."

Liam Finlay: "Our goalie was great tonight. Perry (Chase) kept us in the game and we did just enough to beat those guys."

