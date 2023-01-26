Swamp Rabbits Announce Schedule of Events for Saturday's NASCAR Night

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits host NASCAR Night presented by Alloy Employer Services at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday night, January 28, and have announced the schedule of events.

5:00 p.m (Furman Plaza): Busch Light Pregame Party on the Plaza featuring the Official NASCAR eSimulator, pregame car show, NASCAR driver introductions, sponsor tables, and yard games.

6:00 p.m (Bon Secours Wellness Arena concourse): NASCAR Driver meet and greet on the concourse begins.

Featured drivers: Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon, Josh Williams, Cole Custer, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Ryan Ellis, Matt Mills, Ryan Vargas, Bryant Barnhill, Stefan Parsons, and Chris Ferguson

7:05 (Ice-level): In-arena driver and player introductions, pregame invocation and National Anthem, and puck drop between Greenville and Savannah.

DOORS: Doors for General Admission open at 6:00 p.m.

