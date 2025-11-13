MLS Major League Soccer

USMNT and CanMNT in the Spotlight!: Club & Country

Published on November 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video


Kevin Egan, Sacha Kljestan, and Maurice Edu host this week's Club and Country!

Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from November 13, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central