USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year Winner - Damian Las, Louisville City FC

Published on November 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced today that Louisville City FC's Damian Las had been voted the 2025 USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year, with the young shot-stopper having produced a stellar second campaign with the Players' Shield title-winners this season.

Las adds the award to the 2025 Golden Glove, which he claimed with a league-leading 0.70 goals against average across 26 appearances in the regular season. He becomes the second Louisville City goalkeeper to win the award after Ben Lundt in the 2020 campaign.







