USL Championship Defender of the Year Winner - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC
Published on November 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
The USL Championship announced today that Louisville City FC's Kyle Adams had been voted the 2025 USL Championship Defender of the Year, with the New Zealand international anchoring the club's back line to a historic campaign and second consecutive Players' Shield.
Adams recently completed his ninth season in the USL Championship, surpassing 200 regular season appearances. He becomes the second Louisville City player to win the award after Bryan Burke in the club's inaugural season in 2015.
