USHL, NCAA D1 Alum Pigozzi Signs with Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Ahead of the Christmas break for those in the Southern Professional Hockey League, the Fayetteville Marksmen announce the signing of Forward Ray Pigozzi.

Pigozzi, 25, joins the Marksmen on the tail-end of a tough weekend, where the team went 0-1-2 against familiar foes Roanoke and Huntsville. The six-foot, 176 pound native of Evanston, Illinois joins the team after spending three games this season with Ulricehamns IF in the Swedish Division 2, putting up three points (1G+2A) in his time across the Atlantic in the 2018-2019 season.

Prior to his time as a Swedish Pro, the left-handed Forward took a year off from hockey in 2017-2018. This came after four years at UMass Amherst (NCAA D1) where Pigozzi scored 82 points (25G+57A) in 124 games played, and after a four year stint in the USHL split between Des Moines and Chicago - accumulating 76 points (20G+56A) in 147 games.

Head Coach Jesse Kallechy endorsed Pigozzi as he arrived to the All-American City.

"Ray is a player with experience perfect for our league. His physical attributes matched with his tenure of playing high-level hockey make him an attractive addition to our roster," said Kallechy "We're looking forward to seeing what he does in our sweater."

In a corresponding move, the Marksmen have waived Forward Konner Haas; we wish Konner the best in his professional pursuits.

Welcome to Fayetteville, Ray!

The 2019 portion of the season is coming to an end, and the Marksmen will head into the New Year and New Decade with one final magical night for WIZARDRY NIGHT on Friday, December 27 at 7 PM! This will be a night full of all the fun from witches and wizards, and the perfect finish to the Christmas season.

2020 opens with one of the most-anticipated promotions of the season - OPERATION: SELLOUT on Saturday, January 4 at 6 PM! For ONE NIGHT ONLY, sit almost ANYWHERE in the Crown Coliseum (excl. Rinkside) for JUST $5! This is one night you absolutely can't AFFORD to miss. Tickets can be purchased on TheFayettevilleMarksmen.com.

